Waste disposal tax could solve big problem

RE THE story about motor vehicle wrecks on Rarotonga in the CI News dated August 25, 2016.

Years ago I recommended imposing a waste disposal tax on all motor vehicle imports of no less than $500.00 for cars, utility trucks, and heavy trucks. I also recommended a $250.00 tax on small motor cycles and $300.00 on larger motorcycles.

The intention was to lock this money away in a permanent waste disposal fund. Today the list could be extended to e-waste, white-ware waste and all non-disposable bottles and cans, which could be taxed at 30 to 50 cents per unit.

Asking Mark Brown and Henry Puna who are on voluntary overseas exile to do something is a waste of time!

Would the next Demo-led government please consider and introduce a waste disposal levy or tax as a powerful environmental measure?

Add a road tax fund from fuel sales and annual registration fees, and we will have set funds that no government can use for travel and other wild expenditure.

This is my response to Jessie Sword’s problem of finding $300,000.00 to send 1000 car bodies to New Zealand.

Keep up the good work Jessie and Malcolm Sword of Cook Islands General Transport.

Norman George

Former MP.