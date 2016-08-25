Aitutaki hospital does excellent job too

REGARDING my recent stay at Aitutaki Hospital. I have been in the Cook Islands for almost 15 years and like many, have occasionally written letters to the editor complaining about this or that.

But after a recent stay at our Hospital in Aitutaki, I must commend and honour all of the staff: Dr Makin, Drs James, Peter, Adam, all the nurses and the cook (best hospital food I’ve ever had).

These dedicated professionals don’t just do their jobs, but really care for us; and they do this every day, mostly without recognition or applause.

God bless you all and may He bless you back 10 times for every blessing you give to the hundreds of patients you care for and about.

Extra blessings go out to the SDA church members who visit the hospital with God’s word and their heavenly voices and harmonies, the visiting doctors and other professional health care providers and all the other church groups who visit our hospital.

We are blessed to have you.

Meitaki atupaka

Frank Sabatano