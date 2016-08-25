Rude employees do businesses a diservice

I HAVE seen some complaints in the smoke signals column in CI News regarding the customer service given by some businesses around Rarotonga to tourists and locals alike.

I have myself been the recipient of rude service from senior management in a bank.

When we have companies investing time and money into employee training with the likes of iCare and Kia Orana programmes, and it makes you wonder why we still have bad service, especially in the case of large global corporate businesses that advertise they are here for their customers.

The attitude of some employees is one that sends the signal, “It would be a great job if it wasn’t for the customers. This highlights the fact that they misunderstand who their real employer is. If there were no customers there would be no business, therefore no job. Simple.

It was with great delight that I saw this sign posted up by the cashier desk at Wigmore’s Superstore, reminding us all the importance of customers, regardless of whether they are tourists or locals.

A customer is the most important visitor on your premises.

She is not dependent on us

We are dependent on her.

A customer is not an interruption of our work

“She is the purpose of it.

A customer is not a rank outsider of our business

She is part of it.

We are not doing the customer a favour by serving her

She is doing us a favour by giving us the opportunity to do so.”

It is interesting to note that in most hospitality businesses, the frontline staff that are most in contact with the customers are usually the least qualified or least paid, yet they are the ones who represent the company by the way they wear their uniform, behave and treat the customers.

These staff can win or lose your customer base and they can be the pivotal key to the success of the business.

In a small community with lots of competitors vying for the same customers’ attention and spending, All businesses whether they are large or small cannot disregard the utmost regard their staff should have for the future of profit margins and longevity.

Ruth Horton