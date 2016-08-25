Silence greets TIS data request

Te Ipukarea Society “Super-seiners” in the Spanish purse seine fl eet have the highest use of FADs of any purse seine fl eet in the world, TIS says. 16082422

OVER FIVE months ago Te Ipukarea Society wrote to the Secretary of the Ministry for Marine Resources, asking for some data.

After following up several times, and gaining no satisfaction, we put the request through the Ombudsman Office. This was more than one month ago under the Official Information Act. No response has been received. Since neither of these avenues appear to be effective, we thought perhaps we will be more likely to get a response if we ask our questions through your newspaper.

1. Will you (MMR) please release the data that we asked for six months ago. That is, the data that you hold for 2014 and 2015 showing how much bigeye tuna and other bycatch was caught by purse seiners in Cook Islands waters when FADs were used compared with when FADs were not used.

2. Has the three or four-month FAD ban for purse seine fishing in recent years under tuna commission rules, introduced to help stop the over-fishing of bigeye tuna, actually resulted in a decrease in the amount of bigeye caught?

3. Has MMR considered imposing additional restrictions on FAD use by purse seiners beyond the minimum four-month FAD ban they are required to impose under the Tuna Commission rules.

4. As the EU (Spanish) purse seine fleet has the highest use of FADs of any purse seine fleet, and the highest bycatch of bigeye tuna as a result, is there anything in the EU Cook Islands “sustainable” fisheries partnership deal that tries to limit by catch of bigeye (again, beyond the four-month FAD ban).

The Executive Committee

Te Ipukarea Society