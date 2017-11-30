Time for a woman to lead the country

In New Zealand, the country, where close to 90,000 Cook Islanders live as a matter of right by virtue of holding New Zealand citizenship, the prime minister is a woman.

Labour leader Jacinda Adern recently won the top job as a result of coalition partner New Zealand First, led by the mercurial Winston Peters, agreeing to form a government with Labour.

Ardern joins a group of formidable women who have also held the position of prime minister of New Zealand: Helen Clark, who went to hold a high position at the United Nations and Jenny Shipley, a former National Party leader. Of course a number of women have also held influential ministerial positions. And across the Tasman, there is another woman prime minister, Julia Gillard.

In the Pacific, there is a trend towards the number of women in politics increasing, with some of them reaching minister level, However, there is still a long way to go for women in the Pacific to become prime ministers or presidents.

One of the US Territories in the Western Pacific managed to install a woman president a couple of years ago. But none of our closer Polynesian neighbours have been able to elect one. Conversely, the Pacific has a strong history of women leaders. For example, the Kingdom of Tonga was once ruled by Her Majesty Queen Salote and in Samoa, paramount high chief Salamasina was a famous traditional leader.

So there is no shortage of examples of women leaders in the Pacific and especially here in the Cook Islands. There are also historical examples of traditional chiefly titles being held by women. I recall a time when all of the paramount chiefly positions on Rarotonga and on several of the outer islands were held by women. Examples include Pa Marie Ariki of Takitumu, Tinomana Tokerau of Puaikura, the recently-deceased Dame Margaret Karika and the vacancy left by Teremoana Makea Nui in Te Au O Tonga.

In the area of politics, women participation in terms of being elected as MPs, holding ministerial positions is much sparser. Our first woman MP, Dame Marguerite, was a proxy elected only to step down to make way for her brother, Papa Arapati Henry, who went on to be premier and then prime minister of the Cook Islands.

The next woman was elected to represent Cook Islanders living overseas in parliament here in the Cook Islands, in the seat known as the “Overseas Seat”. This was Fanaura Kingstone and she became a minister under prime minister Sir Geoffrey Henry.

In terms of women MPs, we had the likes of Maria Heather, Mama Ngai Tupa and Cassey Eggleton, former Democrats. The Democrats continue that tradition in parliament with current MPs Aunty Mau (Nikao), Tetangi Matapo (Tamarua) and Selina Napa (Titikaveka). The Cook Islands Party has Rose Brown in its current line and a former woman MP in its previous line up was Vaine Wichman.

Why I mention these things in this column is because some of us are ambivalent about women in politics and there are some who will make stinging attacks on women in politics, not because of what they do or possess, but because of petty politics and political manipulation.

For the first time in our history we have a woman as a party leader. Tina Browne, the leader of the Democratic Party, is an experienced lawyer and a strong woman at that, and is also very instrumental and influential in the development of sports, especially netball. Her father was a long serving politician who rose to the rank of prime minister and ended his political career as Speaker of the Cook Islands parliament. Browne, as a result of her election as Democratic Party leader, signals that she could emulate her father’s footsteps, with the potential to go beyond.

To those with open minds and with a desire for this country of ours to be in synch with the rest of the world on gender issues, I point out that we may have the opportunity to have our first woman prime minister in Cook Islands history after the 2018 general elections. I am entirely in line with a number of people in saying that if this issue of women equality and opportunities is taken seriously by Cook Islanders then people should set aside their biases and give her the support to govern the coun

try.

In her short term as Leader of the Democratic Party Browne has indicated strong principles of law and order, gender equality, employment opportunities and of course good governance. This indicates that she is a thinking leader, with very good ability to work with her team in contrast to the autocratic style shown by PM Henry Puna as leader of the Cook Islands Party. I reckon it is time for a change. Not just change for the sake of change, but change because there is a great deal of thought put behind the things that make our country the greatest place on earth to live.

As a columnist, I write expressing my opinions on a number of things and this is one of those that I am most passionate about. I am father to a daughter and grandfather to five granddaughters. I make extra effort to motivate all of them in my home to have unfettered rights and the ability to live their lives as best as they can.

I urge people to apply the same to enable Tina Browne to ascend, just as Jacinda Ardern did to lead our country as Prime Minister.