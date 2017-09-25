Good start PM, now the next move...

He dobbed in a dangerous driver who appeared to be a blooming menace. Handed the man over to authorities to be dealt with - let the law take its course.

No doubt the PM, being a public figure, is thinking that the voting public of the Cook Islands ought to give him some brownie points for this. I, for one, agree. Give credit where it’s due. But let’s backtrack a bit. This is my cynical being rearing its questioning head.

Isn’t this the same PM with an MP under his leadership who has been found guilty of corruption by the electoral court?

What should happen there? I mean from the perspective of a law-observant PM, a fully qualified lawyer who practiced law in our courts in an earlier life. Should he not act decisively - with sensitivity of course, but with respect for the rule of law and the greater good of the community?

Should he not send a message out to our people along the lines of: “I, Henry Puna, your PM, without fear and favour delivers to the people’s court for deliberations, for the sake of justice and fairness for all, Mona Ioane, MP for Vaipae-Tautu, found guilty of corruption by the Electoral Court.”

To make things more compelling for him to do exactly that, the PM holds the position of Attorney-General, the overall head honcho for law and justice.

The New Zealand elections have just been held and it started out looking quite boring. But Green MP and co-leader Mereta Turia, having bottled up wrong things she did in the past, that is, benefit misinformation, decided to cough up. That changed the whole tone of the elections. Then a young National MP accused of lying to police and contradicting evidence by New Zealand prime minister Bill English, fell on his own sword. Then there was the old guard, those who read the writing on the wall and fell by the wayside: Trevor Mallard, Margaret Shield and Peter Dunne. I believe there were a couple more who bellied up on their political careers to allow new blood through. Except of course for the ever-enduring friend (or was it foe?) of the Cook Islands, Winston Peters, on whose shoulder rests the role of “kingmaker”.

Peters often stood the platform of law and order, accountability – all the things that make people feel secure in New Zealand, in the knowledge that someone “up there” cares and won’t let corruption and abuse of process get in the way. Even a brush involving irregular superannuation payments did not tarnish that law-abiding image of the man.

A large number of our laws are based on New Zealand laws. When we do not have provisions covering certain situations, we import New Zealand law. But I believe our country under the current regime practices a double standard.

Dare I say it, but maybe things were made easier for the because the driver he dobbed in was Indian, a non-Cook Islander and unknown to him. What about conflict of interest in his Cabinet on the part of Teariki Heather? The heat is on Heather, not necessarily from the government or from his colleagues in Cabinet but from members of the public affected by the minister’s conflict. There are business people and competitors. How can you compete when the “insider” has allegedly already sealed the deal. Whether what I am saying is true or not, the smell of conflict is enough for the PM to at least say, “Can’t have this, this portfolio goes to someone else.”

I guess it’s all public relations, cultivating an acceptable image among the voters. It’s about getting the voters to trust you. The PM has clearly been disconnected with Cook Islanders on many levels, especially with his frequent travel overseas, and he needs to get onside with the mamas and papas out there.

But will any public relations efforts erase the PM’s apparent hypocrisy and double standards? I don’t think so. I know our people are not stupid; they are watching from out there and they, like any other community with democratic principles, want fairness, justice and law and order.

Last week there was the announcement if a public service newsletter, which the Office of the Prime Minister described as a good way to capture the work of our unsung heroes, public servants who don’t often get into the limelight. It seemed to me like government propaganda funded by taxpayers’ money. Then we see police being awarded certificates for this and that and one thing and another. This, in the wake of a number of senior police officers resigning.

Ironically, the police have a role to play here regarding Mona Ioane’s situation. The Chief Justice referred the decision of the Electoral Court to police to investigate further and charge Ioane under the Crimes Act.

Guess what? We are now getting close to the 2018 elections. Three years of dilly-dallying and still no charges laid and no credible explanation. The last we heard from the Commissioner is that the matter is in the hands of Crown Law. Meanwhile, that agency has not even squeaked a word as to where it is with the matter.

The Solicitor-General has a favourite saying when he intervenes in matters before the courts – for “public interest”.

Indeed.

- Wilkie Rasmussen

Columnist

