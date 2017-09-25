What I know about being a unionist

A lot, actually. During the late 1970s early 1980s in New Zealand, the then Rob Muldoon-led government decided that no longer was New Zealand going to be caught again by an oil crisis like that of the 1970s.

They decided to begin what eventually became the “Think Big” projects in which the Marsden Point refinery was to be upgraded, along with NZ Steel at Waiuku, the Clyde Dam and the Motunui petrochemical plant at New Plymouth.

Muldoon’s administration intended the Think Big projects to reduce New Zealand’s reliance on imports, especially oil, and thus improve the balance of payments. These projects had large workforces who were members of various unions: Plumbers, electrical workers, engineers, labourers, clerical, boilermakers, drivers, scaffolders, riggers and other unions. At Marsden Point the 4,000 members of the unions had formed a combined union of workers under the chairmanship of a union site chairman: That was eventually me.

My foray into unionism began when I was elected the shop steward for the Engineers’ Union at a major plant in New Lynn, Auckland when I was in my early 20s. I had just completed an engineer’s apprenticeship. My next foray into unionism was in the early 1980s when I became a shop steward for the Engineers’ Union at a ship building company in Whangarei. That was before I left the union and became an engineering superintendent and eventually went into management and personnel.

After a couple of years in management and university study, I decided to go back on the tools and worked at the Marsden Point Oil Refinery upgrade, where I became the union rep for the Engineer’s Union, and then finally union site chairman. The money being paid was twice what I was earning as an engineering manager and is the equivalent of $2,500 a week in the year 2017. A no-brainer, really.

I was involved in all manner of union disputes, strikes, lockouts, demarcation disputes, arbitration, strikes, pickets and union rallies. I used my combined understanding and knowledge of management practices and unionism to good effect to ensure that my union members were treated fairly, evenly and professionally in our dealings with management.

I also ensured that our members also followed due process in their dealings with management and I was not averse to pulling a union member into line if I thought they were having a go for their own means. I began capacity building of our members to ensure that they were not only able to make informed choices, but also to build their knowledge and skills base regarding their employment relationship with management and to improve their competitiveness in the job market.

After the Think Big projects wound down I went off to university where I completed a Masters in HR and doctoral studies in statistics, and this led me to a position with the Department of Labour’s Occupational Health and Safety. After I left there in the early 1990s, I went into recruitment and human resources and then running my own HR consultancy, specialising in performance management, employment relations advocacy, union advice, capacity building, statistical analyses and a whole range of management and HR practices.

Do I have a good understanding of what makes a good union rep? Well, I can say without prejudice that there would be very few people in the Cook Islands with a union CV as comprehensive as mine. The current CIWA delegates, to my mind, do not fit the model of what a good unionist is.

Let me enlighten you. There is a certain lack of inertia and regard by CIWA executive for the needs of their members and this was amply summed up in my previous article.

There appears to be no understanding of what it means to have the responsibility and accountability for managing a modern union so that its members are well informed, are well trained, are kept up to date with the latest news that helps their members be better members of the working class contributing to our economy.

Instead, what we get is a CIWA that is constantly looking for a handout, constantly badgering the government over why it is not paying for them to attend overseas conferences. And this at a time when CIWA is being paid union fees and providing little in return to its members. Is this right? The answer is that this is not right, this is money being paid to prop up a number of CIWA executives with no thought for the needs of their members.

Have you noticed that whenever there are issues to do with employment, wages, labour disputes, you would be hard pressed to find any comment from CIWA at all?

It appears that they do not have the intellectual wit to compile a decent rebuttal or response to adverse comments in the news media. I have been reliably informed from disgruntled affiliated unions that requests for minutes, reports and a copy of the constitution from CIWA have fallen on deaf ears. This is not right by any means and clearly shows the arrogance or ignorance of those charged with their members’ interests and charged with providing transparency and sound governance in their dealings across the table.

It’s now up to the members to voice their concerns and ask what has happened or is happening to the money they have paid into the union.

Unionist

(Name and address supplied)