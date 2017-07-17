A government with no boundaries...

This government seems to have no boundaries when it comes to what looks to me, suspiciously like vote-buying.

A couple of weeks ago I wrote about this budget being the precursor to what would probably be the most blatant vote-buying budget ever in the history of the Cook Islands in the 2018-2019 Appropriation Bill for the country.

We now know from comments by the prime minister that this government will see through its four term of office. That means that the general election will be held at the end of 2018, but government has a budget to pass in July 2018.

Well, the form that budget will take remains to be seen. But mark my words, it will be a massive feast at the trough.

Now, why would the government do that? A government that seems to be getting things done: some historical things such as the official designation of the entire EEC zone of the Cook Islands, 237 square kilometres in size, as a marine park called Marae Moana.

This government would do that, because it has ingested that mindset into its culture, the notion of paying for votes. Call it whatever you like, vote-buying or treating, bribery, they all amount to one thing. “We, the government give you this expecting your vote to put us back into office.”

I think I indicated in a previous column that naturally any government that wants to stay in office will hand out lollies in its budget in an effort to attract votes. But there is a limit, a sense not to abuse taxpayer’s money that most governments will be mindful of.

In New Zealand and Australia, the Opposition and other political parties who are not in office but have elected MPs, are entitled to a budget not just for office operations, but also for campaigning once an election is called. Their budgets are calculated to an appropriate scale so that taxpayers supporting these parties will not cry foul about the fact that only the main parties are getting funding.

Unfortunately, here in the Cook Islands we have not caught up to that level of fairness and equity. We have funding for the Office of the Leader of the Opposition and I believe that concept needs to be reviewed so that MPs from each electorate get some funding for an office and work for their constituencies. That would be fair and democratic, and would enable a fair spread of taxpayers’ funds to be used by the government for political activities and progress.

I hope some of you are following what I am leading up to. In parliament recently, Finance minister Mark Brown announced proudly and without caution that the government had granted $750,000 to the Cook Islands Christian Church, the biggest church organisation in the country, with branches spread throughout New Zealand and Australia.

This was part of the Appropriation Bill that the Parliament passed. A story about it prompted an appropriate and immediate response from the CICC’s long-serving legal advisor, Iaveta Short who clarified the position that this cannot be a grant but payment for money owed by the government to the church as per the Tepuka land issues, and land previously taken by government by warrant without compensation being paid as required by law.

Short was in fact saying that the church should not be put into a compromising position by the Finance minister as a passive receiver of taxpayer’s funds. The church has always funded its activities and building projects by its own fundraising efforts amongst its members. Not by handouts from the government.

You see, I am a member of the CICC, was born a baptised in that faith and have been active on a number of fronts in its activities. As far as I am aware, it has always self funded itself. Each congregation has independent decision-making abilities, but some activities require consultation and in some cases clearance from the central executive committee here in Rarotonga.

What the Finance minister has effectively done is compromise all of the CICC branches and the central executive committee here in Rarotonga. He has literally taken politics into the heart of the CICC and in the area of religion in the Cook Islands. To me, this suggests the attitude of a bumbling fool who cannot determine what issues should remain in the vicinity of the profane (everyday politics). Instead, he strayed into the arena of the sacred. What then of other church organisations in the Cook Islands? Where do they sit?

I’ll tell you how plain and simple the minister’s thinking was. The CICC’ membership core is Maori Cook Islanders with a standpoint of traditional values in the face of an onslaught of demand for changes in the teachings and management of the CICC.

If you talk to many of the practising members of the CICC, they wish to preserve their unique style of singing, their order of service, protocols and method of baptism. Within that organisation runs the normal conflict of tradition versus modernisation. Minister Brown knows that these church members are the majority of voters in this country and he has treated them with a gift for their religious passion. To me, this is vote-buying at its most unethical.

Previous governments have always maintained the separation of the churches from politics, but this government appears to have no regard for the morality of bribing the CICC church. However, Brown should take note of the veiled warning from Mr Short and that is, if you call this money a grant, then the Government still owes the church $800,000. That I can tell you, will dominate the conversations of the delegates at the current CICC conference on Rarotonga this week. I can also confirm to you that they will say thank you for the grant, it is a blessing from God and you still must pay us what you owe us.