Clear lessons from teachable moments

Have you ever piled your plate and overstuffed yourself at a big feed, from a table loaded with your favorite dishes and desserts?

How did you feel an hour later?

Have you ever pushed yourself past your last ounce of strength while doing things you love, thinking that joy would save you from collapse?

Can you imagine being in a vaka without a paddle, tossed by strong waves? You’d get pretty shaken up without that guiding force in your own hands.

That’s how I felt last week when I hit a wall of fatigue, having overdone activities I love every single day without a break. At my season of life, overdoing amounts to elder abuse! Pacing is essential. So, I spent a morning reading Scripture, praying and meditating, seeking guidance about having overstepped my own capacity.

My first teachable moment was that I had forgotten all about setting clear boundaries – the rules I set for myself about what I will do and won’t do to protect my health and energy, organising my time to avoid excess and keep a pace of grace.

As part of my Routine of Reverence, I did a five-card random Virtues Pick and found it really useful. I was expecting virtues such as moderation and self-discipline, but received quite a different result.

Core Virtue (the one at the heart of the matter): Confidence. “Do not therefore throw away your confidence, for it carries a great reward.” (Hebrews 10:35)

Know that you have the strength to do what matters most. Say yes to opportunities. Contribute fully and freely. This told me not to sit on my enthusiasm, to go for it.

Guiding Virtue (the one to lead the way): Commitment. “The moment one commits oneself, then Providence moves too.” (Goethe) Choose your commitments with discernment, then give wholeheartedly. Set clear goals. This encouraged me to take control of my schedule, to have days out and days in, do one main thing a day, and include rest and exercise.

Strength Virtue (one you can rely on): Strength. “Only through experience of trials and suffering can the soul be strengthened, vision cleared, and…success achieved.” (Helen Keller)

You have the ability to meet your goals. Strength also means choosing gentleness, practicing patience.

Challenge Virtue (One you need to work on): Prayerfulness. Having a regular Routine of Reverence, daily time for quiet reflection, letting prayer guide your path, having gratitude, and staying connected with your higher power.

What this said to me is, don’t get so busy that you skip your morning sacred time and rush out without having your regular devotions. Don’t be a chicken with your head cut off.

Sustaining Virtue (the one that will keep you going, support the other virtues in this spread.) Simplicity. “Have in your home only what you know to be useful and believe to be beautiful.” (William Morris) Be content with what is possible. Eliminate clutter and excess. Appreciate what really matters. Keeping it simple is refusing to overreach my own strength, not letting my mind write cheques my body can’t cash.

I felt truly empowered by this practice. This week I’ve experienced a peaceful flow. Time in, time out, playing with our grandchildren, meeting writing goals, doing kind things for my husband and friends, but not to the point of exhaustion. Eating, moving, resting, praying more mindfully.

My pace of Grace is restored.

To do a 5 Card Virtues Spread about an issue in your life, go to https://www.virtuesproject.com/FiveSpread.html?virtueswhat