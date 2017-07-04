More to ‘back road’ than meets the eye

Driving around the “back road” you wouldn’t know or often remember that right beneath our feet, lies one of the greatest ancient building achievements of Eastern Polynesia.

I was fortunate to spend two weeks with four professors from the University of Orkney in Northern Scotland and one from Rapanui who had spent time exploring our Ara Nui o Toi, as well as marae throughout Aitutaki and Rarotonga.

“It is the greatest build of Eastern Polynesia,” said professor Colin Richards.

In fact, he put it on par with the Moai of Rapanui (Easter Island), monolithic human figures carved by the Rapa Nui people between 1250 and 1500.

“You wouldn’t think it,” I thought to myself, because road building and excavations here have left very little evidence of this ancient treasure. In fact, so little remains that we hardly think of it as we cruise past houses on bikes and cars, past plantations and shops on our humble “back road”.

“Developments continue in Rarotonga and given that the road has been described as one of the greatest monuments in Polynesia, I am convinced that it is extremely important to record and evaluate the Ara Metua or Te Ara Nui a Toi before it is completely destroyed and lost to us all forever,” said Professor Jane Downes, leader of the expedition group.

I remember being in London, England and seeing for the first time Westminster Abbey. Built in 1245 by King Henry III it has been preserved as a monument of ancient Britain. Our Ara Nui O Toi was built at a similar time but how differently each has been treated and preserved.

I wondered what Westminster abbey would look like today, if it was seen and treated how we have treated Te Ara Nui O Toi and many of our other ancient places. Our approach to our historical sites may need to be looked at again as piece by piece, they are swallowed up by construction, road builds and “progress”.

Writing in early 20th century about this great road, Savage noted: “It is a great pity that this road has, in many places, been totally destroyed. At the time of the Canterbury Museum team’s fieldwork in the 1960s, much of the Ara Metua was represented merely by three ‘discontinuous sections of dirt road usable by motor traffic’

What is clear is that for the most part this 29- 29.5 km long and 4.6-5 metre wide road was paved with basalt or coral slabs. In villages the road had kerbs of larger stones at both sides. Stone seats were also made. Some of the last such seats were standing at Ara i te Tonga in the north-eastern part of island. Bananas and plantains were also planted along the road, and houses were located 10 - 30 m away from it.

The Ara Nui O Toi was the spiritual, administrative and economical ring of this island and was a huge feat of engineering for a people who had no machinery and little more than a dream and human labour. By the early 20th century two thirds of the road still had ancient paving, though now there is very little left except for in front of Ara i te Tonga and a piece in Mii.

Who is this Toi that built the Ara Nui O Toi, as some call him Toi Vae Tupu (Mangaia), Toi Te Huatahi (Aotearoa Maori) or Toi Kai Rakau (Aotearoa Maori)?

There are many versions of his story and his name and I am not suggesting any of the above is entirely accurate for as we have discovered this week on radio and in the daily newspaper, people have very strong views that often differ when it comes to culture.

Nonetheless, we neglect our ancient places where other nations preserve them. So many historical marae, kotu and monuments become overgrown, weed infested and hardly recognisable.

Maybe it’s a picture of how we see our past, of how we see our history, and ourselves gathering weeds and becoming almost unrecognisable. Our attitudes to our past are signalled by the many who see our starting point at 1821 with the arrival of John Williams and the Gospel. In fact, we have a rich and vibrant history, which like the Ara Nui O Toi, slowly fades away, neglected like our language and similar aspects of our culture. Making way for new roads, new languages, new construction, and new ideas of commodified culture, laid over the old till the old slowly disappears and all we recognise is the new.

Thinking on this idea of tradition and culture, can I also ask, why do we not ongi (press noses) anymore, when this was an essential part of our traditional welcome?

Do we pick and choose what we will retain and what we choose to forget but in doing so what then do we put in its place; a hand shake and a kiss? Looking at Aotearoa Maori and their hongi as if it is peculiar to just them and not realising it was prominent throughout eastern Polynesia and here in Rarotonga, Mangaia and Ngaputoru.

Sorry my Atiuan brother Rakanui, I know my questions annoy you, and I have more for next week’s column. For now I seem to have more questions than answers and will continue asking because my Atiuan/ Rarotongan Mother taught me…to never be afraid to ask the question, or you will never receive the answer…though she also said, “me ui akaou mai koe tena uianga, ka pakia koe e au” (“ask me again and I will give you a hiding!”