Unity the driver of progress

However, the true meaning of this phrase can be often misunderstood.

What is clear is that when a team plays together and stays together, then that team will have a better chance of winning against another team of individuals who might be great on talent, but are unable to play together as a team.

Unity can never be underestimated nor undervalued. It is the driver for stability and progress. It produces teamwork and I believe it is your expectation that those that lead your country, your church, your family or your sports team do it with a sense of unity.

In fact, the good book says that a house divided against itself will not stand. The moral lesson here is simply that an organisation, no matter what form it might take, will never weather the storms if it has division in its ranks.

Your government understands this value and has worked tirelessly to unify and build cohesion wherever we can. The expectation we have worked under is that you, the good people of the Cook Islands, take little comfort in seeing those given the responsibility to lead, caught up in the distraction of leadership quarrels, in-fighting or desperate decisions and actions to achieve personal glory and power. These distractions sit long in your mind. You may not talk about it a lot but you do not forget.

Instead you have asked for leaders who work cohesively with each other and a leadership that shows the strength to make decisions and go forward. A government cannot be distracted by in-fighting because that leads to failure to deliver on its core business: the running of the country and its economy.

We are far from perfect and like any organisation, any family, or sports team we have our issues and challenges. But we are mature enough and respectful of each other to work through these issues in private and within the family, not out in the public for all to see.

As a government we have endeavoured to work in unity with all those who are a part of our team, no matter where they hail from and to be honest, regardless of political affiliations or familial ties. We have openly appointed staff at all levels across government regardless of these minor issues, and have instead looked to those with the skills to better serve our country. We do this because this is what you expect of us and we do this because this is good governance.

We have even taken the bold step to appoint Cook Islanders with the necessary skills to areas of governance that are part of our greater community living in New Zealand.

In the few times that we have been faced with no-one having the necessary capacity to fill a role we have employed our people offshore to do exactly that. It is our mission to employ Cook Islanders at every level and to say otherwise is simply not true. The many Cook Islanders working in the Public Service across all levels speaks to the validity of this statement. This government is committed to the furthering of our people and this is not only reflected in the current employment situation but also found in the graduates and scholarship programmes we have been running and improving over the past few years.

Yes, there have been times when it has been difficult to find job placement, but some of those issues have been market-related as opposed to policy-related.

In closing, this week is about unity, and I am pleased when I meet with Cabinet each week, with Heads of Ministry and with members of our Public Service. Such meetings remind me that unity inspires respect. That stability and productivity create an environment where people can grow, and not be distracted by division or in-fighting.

I will end this week’s column with a quote from Franklin D Roosevelt, the man who led the US through an economic depression and a world war.

He said: “In our personal ambitions we are individualists. But in our seeking for economic and political progress as a nation, we all go up or else all go down as one people.”

May we well choose to go up as one people.

Aere ki Mua

Henry Puna,

Prime Minister