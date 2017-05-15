Educated returnees a boon for us

Amidst their presence was this running joke; medical doctors deal with political situations by writing out prescriptions.

Dr Tom Davis a.k.a. Papa Tom was seen in this light, but he was the one that set the blueprint for the economic salvation of this country.

During his time as prime minister, he took the Cook Islands out of the “red” into the “black”. In other words he changed us from a country reliant on “bulk cash” handouts from New Zealand to run our public service into a country that generated our own income and taxes to create our national budget.

It was then we became a real economy instead of being a dependent country. We took charge of our own economic destiny.

Other medical doctors after him, all from the Democratic Party (Demo) prescribed a similar message, one of economic independence and of course of ownership of our own political direction. That’s why in the Demo, there is amongst its members an enduring spirit of free enterprise, room to argue and improvise instead of the embedded socialist adherence that leans very close to communism in the Cook Islands Party.

Papa Tom was a true visionary, one that along with his team in their first term of office defined the political identity of the Cook Islands that we enjoy today.

The Demo Government of that day - albeit with the two thirds majority it enjoyed - changed some fundamental parts of our constitution to shape us. For instance, it dropped the title premier and changed it to prime minister to give the Cook Islands a sense of equality with the rest of the Pacific and indeed a sense of partnership with New Zealand.

It also created the position of the Queen’s Representative, which again signalled to the world that we have direct access to the Queen and her prerogatives.

It removed another layer of colonialism under New Zealand in which we choose our direction in the Commonwealth.

You may ask why I am introducing this column in this manner. Well, for the first time over the last decade and half, a young candidate running in the Avatiu/Ruatonga/Palmerston by-election is in my view making us confront our status as a country and our politics.

Dr Teina Rongo, with a PhD in Marine Biology, is obviously not a medical practitioner but he is a trained scientist, someone who has now developed an eye and frame of mind for problem solving by way of particular methods in his field.

At his campaign launch, he showed vision of say what would Avatiu/Ruatonga be like in the future if no attempt is done to plan carefully against the adverse effects of climate change. His launch was essentially a very convincing presentation by a Maori Cook Islander who is proud of his heritage and wants to shape education policies around learning things Maori because things that Maori people do have their own logic and educational value as in science. When you are working on the taro patch for example, you are engaging in scientific experiments to understand the quality of the soil, water, types of taro species.

In most campaign launches I have seen, you don’t easily come to know of the ideas of the candidate as you get caught up in the camaraderie and before you know it you have elected someone who like Albert Nicholas was the very opposite of your notions of loyalty and representation.

Those who go overseas to educate themselves and then come home to apply the knowledge they have gained are often castigated by some people. This, of course, is very much against what we as responsible parents (probably the majority of voting parents) want for our children. Soon as they were born into this world, we put in them the value of education and yet here is a sitting MP, wanting another term saying, people with degrees are useless compared to someone like him.

Well, Avatiu/Ruatonga/ Palmerston voters, you judge for yourselves who of these two you would prefer to elect as your MP.

We have of course read and heard the plight of many of our young educated people that were ignored by this and previous government when it came to top jobs in our country. Time and time again, the spirit of fostering your own is forsaken for appointments of non-Cook Islanders and we continue this colonial legacy of being subservient.

Dr Rongo himself is a victim of this. The hypocrisy of this is that we send and fund our kids to school, encourage them to go far with their education but when opportunities open up at home, we snub them. And dare anyone say to me this is racist. It is not. It is investing in our own human resource. In Samoa they practise Fa’a Samoa, essentially it is Samoans first.

We should have a similar country resolution.

Dr Teina Rongo is a humble man with a family who no doubt he is dedicated to first and foremost. He highly respects his mother and father and that quality also comes across in his demeanour as he interacts with other people. He is a doctor with ideas, plenty of them and he needs an avenue to utilise his ideas for own people and country’s benefit.

Fortunately he is a doctor that does not prescribe without owning his prescription but one that encompasses all those values that we see in good, strong, able, caring leaders. He will truly make a very good Member of Parliament for RAPPA.