New breed of leaders steps forward

Io Totoro is my grandfather going back 11 generations and he would take a wife, Paparoaroa Taraarei – Itiao Ruatuitui Ruanaki and it is from his granddaughter that would derive the Ngati Kaena name, Kaena district and Kaena Mataiapo Tutara title.

Readers may have noticed over the past few years on Rarotonga we have had a number of investitures or akamarokura, including Raina, Miritonga, Manaavaroa, Maoate ,Vaikai, Tamaiva, Kamoe and in my own Vaka of Puaikura Tui, Pera and Itiao, signalling, as it were, the passing on of one generation and the coming in of another.

As our Mataiapo of old pass on a new breed of younger Mataiapo step into the breach and with that discussion, disagreement and contention at times over who should have a particular title.

My question is where can they again find their place of influence outside of their ceremonial functions, and do they have a place in our modern world?

One of my proudest moments was to stand as Tumu Toa next to our queen and Ariki Tinomana Tokerau at her akamarokura and to see and learn about the investiture of our monarchy and the ritual and symbols attached to that ceremony.

The giving of food like I had never seen before, the hosting of family and friends and of course the disagreement and contention of who disagreed with the choice. Again though, I was left wondering where there is a place for our traditional leaders in our modern world, outside of the ceremonial aspects of Ariki - and how can they again be of influence.

One cannot consider the power shift among our traditional leaders without discussing the role of the colonial New Zealand government’s agent and resident commissioner Walter Gudgeon.

Ross Holmes in his book Cook Islands Customary Law says of Walter Gudgeon’s behaviour, that it went unchecked because, at base, his racist arrogance was no different from that of New Zealand, the country which had sent him there. What occurred, he said, showed the difficulties which can arise in the field of colonial planning and reform when an administrator misinterprets or fails to take into account the customs and background of the people whom he is governing (Gilson, Richard P).

Graeme Whimp, who wrote a paper called Writing the Colony Walter Edward Gudgeon in the Cook Islands, 1898-1909 discussed comments made by SD Wilson who said, by the time of Gudgeon’s retirement in 1909, it was apparent, however, that, despite what the Ariki thought and wished, the Cook Islands were not in fact a fully self-governing community.

District government, including the Ariki Courts, had been abolished, the islanders no longer controlled finance and the public service, and the Land Court was conducted under the presidency of the Resident Commissioner, who was also executive head of government and chief judge of the High Court. The only authority left to the Cook Island Arikis was that of passing local ordinances, which were subject to the Resident Commissioner’s approval (Wilson 1969, 29).

So in the space of 9 years Gudgeon was able to assume all Power in the Resident Commissioner and leave for Ariki local ordinances which were also subject to his approval.

This powerlessness would not change until the establishment of the Legislative Council in October 1946 which was empowered to legislate for the “peace, order, and good government” of the islands, but could not pass laws that clashed with the laws of New Zealand.

The Legislative Council was then reorganised in 1957 as the Legislative Assembly with 22 elected members and four appointed officials. Fifteen of the members were elected directly by secret ballot, and seven were elected by the Island Councils. In 1962, this Assembly would debate the country’s political future and was the legal entity who chose self-government in free association with New Zealand and 1965 gaining full legislative power and was renamed the Parliament of the Cook Islands in 1981.

It would be this Legislative Assembly and the work of Albert Henry that would re-establish by way of our Constitution the House of Ariki and later on the Koutu Nui. Our Constitution enshrining in Law that the House of Ariki shall have the following functions: That it shall consider such matters relative to the welfare of the people of the Cook Islands as may be submitted to it by parliament for its consideration, and it shall express its opinion and make recommendations thereon to Parliament and it shall have such other functions as may be prescribed by law.

Fifty years later, our Ariki have been able to engage in the process and able to consider matters relative to the welfare of our people and imbue mana where mana has been afforded not only in our constitution and democracy, but also and more importantly in our traditions and customs.

The engagement with the Kaumaiti Nui and the House of Ariki with regard to Marae Moana which has been a milestone in partnership and engagement, has shown where the House of Ariki can become involved in discussing and promoting the welfare of our people.

It is essential in my view that we engage with our traditional leaders and give them the opportunity to exercise the virtue of mana. To appropriate their view with regard to matters that impinges on our welfare as a people, for this has always been our custom and our way.

To have a voice that no one hears or listens to is not mana; to have a voice that causes us to listen is mana.

As we reclaim our mana as a people and for our traditional leaders, stripped away by colonial legislation, and redefined by our Constitution, let us continue to reaffirm our future on our terms and in our way in this modern world.

That is self-determination, and that is Tino Rangatira tanga.

Thomas Wynne