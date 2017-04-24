Leadership through sacrifice

“A magnificent race…cheerful, attentive, enthusiastic and intelligent, better material for conversion into soldiers could not be found,” wrote Lieutenant Colonel JL Sleeman when reflecting on the 500 Cook Islands men who volunteered during World War One.

It would be remiss of me this week to fail to acknowledge the courage, sacrifice and leadership shown by the 500 soldiers who heeded the call to serve from all over the Cook Islands....from Rarotonga , Atiu, Mangaia, Mauke, Aitutaki, Mitiaro, Manihiki, Pukapuka, Penrhyn and Palmerston. These were men who showed courage when the call for sacrifice was made, and their sacrifice has today ensured the peace we continue to enjoy and maybe, at times, take for granted.

How many times have we driven past those small crosses planted outside the RSA in Rarotonga and never really taken the time to think about the significance of those small crosses? Small crosses they may be, but they represent the ultimate sacrifice that any man can ever give...the sacrifice of one’’s own life.

Lives taken too soon that would not see another dawn, but instead taken when the Sun was at its highest. It is fitting therefore that we have now a memorial, a pou erected and a sculpture planted that better reflect our honour for them.

John 15:13 spells it out clearly and to the point...”Greater love has no man than this: that a man lays down his life for his friends.”

Sacrifice is a word we don’t hear so much of today, although we all know from the Scriptures of the ultimate sacrifice that the Son of God made for us all.

Perhaps we have taken this for granted as our right, and the call to sacrifice is one often muted by the call to what we see as our rights and our needs. J

ust pause for a moment and think: If these 500 fine young men had taken that attitude together with the thousands of fine men and women from around the world, then maybe tyranny would have succeeded and the freedoms we now enjoy and take for granted would not be the norm. Thankfully, these men and women possessed a quality we can all aspire to, and that quality was sacrifice.

Looking into the eyes of young men in photos now on display in the Cook Islands Museum, I couldn’t help but think of the potential, the dreams, the lives that these men gave up for us. Though I am certain they all left for the war with a desire to return, we know sadly that some of them did not. And for those that did, the horrors of what they witnessed, mankind at its utmost worst, haunted them for the rest of their lives.

Anzac Day has become such a poignant day of remembrance, and so much more as time has passed, but we will always remember them. Though those men who survived the Great War have passed on, they remain a focal point of national pride, accompanied by a growing feeling that with the passing of time they should be honoured more and remembered more for what they gave to and for us all.

We are simply asked not to forget them, because often we do. We are asked to remember them because in the business of our lives we often do not remember the sacrifice of others. We remember them because in that small gesture, we keep their memories and contributions alive; immortalised now in a day set aside to remember them all: Anzac Day.

It is hard to imagine what it was like for our brave men to leave the comforts and responsibilities of Family and community, travelling by boat to New Zealand, to Narrow Neck Camp in Auckland.

Training in a different and colder climate would have been demanding, let alone the language and cultural differences of living in a military camp. Then sailing from Auckland, and the long and arduous trip to Egypt and on to the battlefields of World War One, and the stark realities of what they had signed up for.

Nonetheless our fine young men continued in their call for service and, for some, the ultimate sacrifice would be made for king and for country. What more could a man give then than, when the time came, to lay down their lives for another?

They heard the call and responded without hesitation; we honour them today because honour is rightfully and deservedly theirs.

We honour them also because they have demonstrated the virtue of sacrifice, and we remember them because it is our solemn responsibility to never ever forget what they gave up for us all.

As we celebrate Anzac Day tomorrow, let our hearts and minds be filled with gratitude. May we take the time to wake up early and salute all those who gave and served our country, and may we never forget the ultimate sacrifice that many of them gave for us all.

We Will Remember Them.

Kia Ratou Kare e Akangaropoina Ia. Aere ki mua

Henry Puna,

Prime Minister