Applauding successes of our graduates

I was truly humbled to join with families, staff and students at the Cook Islands Trade Training Institute just last week. To celebrate excellence; their achieved excellence and the attainment accreditation for Cook Islanders, Cook Islands Industry and the Cook Islands.

I congratulated all those new nurses, new trades men and women and our new chefs and restaurant, bar and barista staff for all you have achieved and attained.

Your commitment to achieve and to educate yourself was celebrated and we acknowledge also the staff and teachers that have equipped you and helped you make this happen. To the tertiary education committee we thank you for all your hard work supporting the education of our students.

And to our graduates who had gained scholarships to study overseas we applaud your success as well as the families that have supported you and came to celebrate that success.

Like Nelson Mandela said: “Education is the most powerful weapon, which you can use to change your world.”

You have all been on a journey of change and the qualification you will receive today is an acknowledgement of that change.

Each successive step you have taken over the time of your course has in turn prepared you for the next part of your journey. A journey that might have gone around corners, or occasionally turned back but you were always learning – not just new knowledge and skills but also new things about yourself, perseverance, resilience and your ability to finish what you had started.

For all, I am sure; there were times when the demands of study and work, along with family and other commitments haven’t made that journey easy. Your resolve and hard work are not to be underestimated, for you are now role models for the students that will follow after you.

To the wider community, it is important that our companies and businesses can draw on a pool of well educated employees who can add value and productivity to the workforce.

It is also important, that through providing programmes and qualifications, such as those completed by our graduates, that we can provide opportunity for new businesses and innovation through the application of the skills and knowledge that have been gained here in the Cook Islands.

Last year I was fortunate to speak at a dinner celebrating the achievements of more than 100 Cook Islands tertiary students in New Zealand. I spoke to them on some of the challenges and opportunities that come to us by virtue of being a Small Islands Developing State.

I explained to them that this “small nation’’ identity means that we often have to fight harder for what we need and what we want, and that is often referred to as “punching above our weight’’.

And as we work hard and punch above our weight, we must also find our place in the world and aspire to reach well beyond its boundaries. Like our voyaging Tupuna we too must have a vision beyond the horizon and know that with our learned navigational skills we can also sail our vaka well beyond that horizon.

Each one of you, through making the commitment to further study and the gaining of skills have ventured beyond your educational horizon and the navigational skills taught by your teachers and staff have ensured your contribution to our country, to your families and to yourselves.

I conclude by reminding you that your journey has not finished. You have achieved a great milestone today, but there is more beyond the horizon for you. We are all lifelong learners, lifelong navigators and I look forward to attending graduations in the near future and seeing some of you receive higher levels of award and certification.

As Chancellor of the University of the South Pacific, it also gives me great honour to be able to graduate our students for the first and only time as chancellor.

I thank you again for all your hard work, hours of study, sacrifices and commitment. I am honoured for the opportunity to acknowledge you all and your great achievement.

To the families that have supported you thus far ... can I say again meitaki maata. To the staff and teachers I also commend you for your dedication to our students, and to you all that received awards and certification last week, and may this be just one milestone of many on this life long journey called education.

Aere ki Mua