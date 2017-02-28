United approach key to protecting ocean

Mauke executive offi cer Royston Jones and MMR offi cer Tai George look on as Mauke students conduct a survey of the island’s lagoon late last year. Taking part in the survey has given the children an insight into what is involved in protecting our lagoons and the Pacific Ocean. 17022728

The aim was to discuss shared ideas on Large Marine Protected areas.

Since declaring the Cook Islands Marine Park at the Pacific Islands Leaders Forum in 2012, our government has worked together with traditional leaders and partner organisations to produce a comprehensive policy and draft legislation, resulting in improved integrated planning and management of our marine space, that we call Marae Moana.

As Pacific people, we are united in our dependence on our ocean resources and we must therefore unite in our stewardship of them. The careful management of our marine environment is pivotal to the future of our existence. We have little choice in this matter, for our marine environment regulates our climate. It is our food basket and it is our vast resource for future development.

We are now presented with the challenge of developing our ocean resources for a better quality of life, whilst also protecting our marine environment from pollution, invasive alien species and over-harvesting.

Further to that, we have to consider whether the issues we face are the result of the continued indiscriminate burning of fossil fuels leading to climate change including ocean acidification, sea level rise, coral bleaching and an increase in the frequency and intensity of cyclones.

Confronted with these trials, I challenged the seminar participants that we must draw on our spirit as a Pacific community and recognise that the success of each of our own Large Marine Protected Areas depends on the success of our neighbour’s. The interconnectedness of our ocean ecosystem is an undeniable fact.

Our hope was that SDG 14 on Oceans later this year will provide this platform and that the world will work together in meeting the targets set for achieving the global goal on oceans. However, we also need to recognise that our respective actions must come alive at the individual and national level.

At the country level, our development policies should aim at promoting an inclusive blue ocean-based economy which will strengthen our peoples’ well-being and promote social equality and environment sustainability, for this is within our control.

Changing the world is not within our control, and we should not be caught up in trying to do so. Effective change starts at home and hopefully as the world sees this, they too can follow the Pacific’s lead. In this regard, we look forward to very positive outcomes from the 2017 Global Oceans Summit later this year.

The tools we use to address issues in our own marine space must be shared with those addressing the same issues in theirs, and vice versa. As Pacific people, we exemplify the fact that nothing great is achieved alone.

I am reminded of the writings of Epeli Hauofa who said,

“Just as the sea is an open and everflowing reality, so should our oceanic identity transcend all forms of insularity, to become one that is openly searching, inventive and welcoming.

In a metaphorical sense, the ocean that has been our waterway to each other should also be our route to the rest of the world. Our important role should be that of custodians of the ocean. As such we must reach out to similar people elsewhere in the common task of protecting the seas for the general welfare of all living things”.

Upon passing our Marae Moana Policy we have expanded Marae Moana to include our entire Exclusive Economic Zone of 2 million square kilometres. We are now making the final amendments to our Marae Moana legislation before it is passed in parliament.

These steps will continue our journey towards a greater emphasis on marine biodiversity and environmental protection and conservation. I believe that putting our environment first is the pre-requisite to successful economic development.

I also firmly believe that we as a people must all start to see the ocean not as an open space with pockets of protected areas, but as a protected space with pockets of commercial activity.

Aere ki mua.

Henry Puna

Prime Minister