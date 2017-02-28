Memories recall importance of family

The hustle and bustle, is droned out only by the smooth velvet sounds of Jim Reeves: “Put your sweet lips a little closer to the phone…”

I can hear the feet shuffling to the sway of the music as also I can hear the sound of the universe gently and thoughtfully being put into its rightful place.

Even as a child I remember this: waking up to what seemed to be a house turned upside down as my mother went through and rearranged the little that we had in the place that I always thought was a palace.

Jim Reeves has now changed to the sweet harmony that is the Platters and despite the odd clink and canker of cups and plates, I can still hear Smoke Gets In Your Eyes sweetly serenading the time away as Mum is buried in her work. I don’t know anyone else that has such an ability to make a home feel like a home.

To collect and remember all the little things that we as kids and now as grown-ups remember being in the lounge, the kitchen, the hallway and in our rooms. Trinkets, they seemed at the time, but now treasures, reminding us of a time past, one we can only look back on.

Sitting in the 27-degree heat with the sun beating down on me, Mum tells the story of the tamarind tree that stood majestically before us. She recalls it being so much smaller when she was a child growing up in Rarotonga.

We both look at the tree now as it towers over the landscape and I think for a moment and remember that Mum was once a child too. That at the age of 12 she no longer saw that tamarind tree. It had been replaced with the backdrop of a bustling Ponsonby teaming with Polynesian people who had come to New Zealand in search of a better life.

I look back at that tree and know that long after Mum has gone and even after I am gone, it will still stand. Bigger and greener than ever. I take a moment…and hope that my children will recall their grandmother talking about that tree, sitting around together on the verandah after a hot day’s work.

I am comforted somewhat in the thought that the tamarind tree will always look over Papa Kaitanu’s land and Mama Arasena’s children and her children’s children.

Its moments like these that remind me how short life really is. It’s a reminder to enjoy and embrace and take the time to love and nurture those who are around us. To always make room for another at the table and always room for another to sleep. To wake up in the morning and take the time to reflect on what the day will bring. And when I sleep, to remember who it is that gives breath in my body each and every day. To forgive those who offend me and to remember my own offences against others. It sounds like a prayer we used to recite as children (funny that), and to always, always give people the benefit of the doubt.

Sometimes I wonder where my optimism came from, my ability to see the good despite the bad and to always see the good in people. Mum’s mantra was always present in times when maybe I didn’t see the good and didn’t see that maybe I was wrong. Even now as an adult it echoes in my heart when sometimes my heart hardens and I don’t see my own failings. I wonder now how often my grandmother must have said that similar or same thing to my Mum. How often she pulled my Mum aside and maybe said “…you need to see the good in people.”

I know its advice that has stood me well and now I find myself repeating that same mantra to my own children.

I called in to see my Mum last week and asked her how she was.When I asked what they were doing, she said they were entertaining family who had dropped by. I know how happy that would have made her. Almost as happy as serving her God Jehovah, her faith as strong as it has always been.

When I think of our Mum this Maori proverb comes to mind:“E pakiri maroki’aki’a to te ‘akari, e vai ‘uara to-na puku’atu” The coconut has a hard skin, but a soft heart

Can we also look for ways to honour our mothers and fathers? Interestingly, the command is not to love them, but to honour them, because for some loving their parents can be a challenge. Nonetheless, by honouring them we in turn honour ourselves.

Sadly, not long after I wrote this story my aunty had the tamarind tree cut down. Looking now at the bare stump, I guess in life the lesson is we so need to seize those moments with those we love. Or like that tree, when they are gone, they are gone forever.

Thomas Wynne



Columnist

