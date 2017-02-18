What children need

Children are blessings placed in our arms for protection and love. From birth, they have sensitive emotional radar, and are very aware of what is going on around them.

They know when they are loved, and it gives them the foundation of self-esteem and confidence. It tells them “I matter to someone. I am valued.”

If a child is “rubbished” in the same way as a teenage student described the way her father and step-mother treated her, if they are only used as free labour and not seen fully as persons to be cherished and respected, they often sink into hopelessness. This is among the reasons why we have one of the highest teen suicide rates in the world. It is not always linked to parental neglect, but that is often a factor.

The love children need so much also involves high expectations of them to grow spiritually - to grow their virtues. Children are happy and emotionally healthy when showing excellence in learning or sports, creativity in music, dance or art, helpfulness in household chores, kindness to others and generosity in sharing.

Children rise up or down to our expectations. If we consider them useless and tell them so, that is how they feel and act. If we fill a house with violence and words like lazy, stupid, mean, and naughty, we are trampling their fragile sense of self.

If we use words like “Be helpful”, “That was kind.” “Good peacefulness with your sister”, “How thoughtful”, “Share and be generous,” we are using the rod of parental authority to guide the child to reflect the image and likeness of God.

A good shepherd doesn’t whack the sheep with his rod, he gently brings them back into the fold. At the other extreme, if we spoil them, do too much for them, and have no boundaries, we are doing them no favors. They grow up with a sense of entitlement, and have a rude awakening when the world doesn’t treat them like a prince or princess. Such children often come home from school in tears.

Here in the Cook Islands, many children are adopted or raised by grandparents. As one who served in my earlier years as an adoption social worker, I discovered a special need that these children have. They need to know the truth.

At a very young age, they need to be told that they are adopted. If kept from them for fear of hurting them, they often find out through taunts in the school yard. “Ha ha, that’s not your real mom!”

When they find out this way, it comes as a terrible shock. It makes adoption seem like a deep, dark secret – something to be ashamed of. Without a positive story to hold onto early in life, children often believe that they were rejected, kicked out and unwanted.

I have a number of friends who tell me of the deep hurt they experienced when learning that their “real” parents “gave them away”. What is a common and loving practice can be a gift to the child rather than a lifelong sorrow to carry.

I always encouraged new adoptive parents to use the word adoption in a positive way. A story entitled “The Chosen Child” was a popular book to be read to the child, telling them how much they wanted a child and how blessed they are to have chosen this particular child to be in their family. It explained that their birth mother loved them so much she gave them to a family who could take better care of them.

If you have a feeding or adopted child, tell them a story as soon as they can understand stories, about how you wanted them and chose them to love and care for all their lives. Above all, use your words to praise and encourage children when you catch them committing a virtue.

It can change the attitude of even the most challenging child. The Baha’i Writings say, “Know ye the value of these children, for they are all my children.” Every child is a child of God, and that is how they need to be treated.

www.lindakavelinpopov.com