Investing in youth and our future

Nothing gives me more pleasure than seeing our young ones get the opportunity to grow and learn and have that growth and learning supported by your government.

Just last week, 22 new students picked up their starter packs as they go on to study a full range of courses from aviation management, commerce and finance, law, physiotherapy, marine science and electrical engineering. I must congratulate the work of the Ministry of Education and Education secretary Gail Townsend for what they have achieved in building a new Vaka for our youth to launch from.

As Education minister, with the support of cabinet, I knew that if we kept doing what we had always done under the old scholarship system, we would also continue to get the same results...a few academically-gifted students going away on scholarships to the exclusion of the vast majority of other able and motivated students. Instead, we wanted to see this scholarship system reviewed and revised to become more accessible, more open to vocational studies, and to get as many of these students off to as great a start as possible.

Last week Ministry of Education staff met with the first recipients of the study starter pack and were able to run through the logistics, details and expectations of the pack, and encouraged them to make the most of this fantastic opportunity afforded them the taxpayers of this country.

Speaking with Ms Townsend it was clear that this scholarship programme was different from the past in that these courses can be at a range of different levels so that those studying for vocational and trades qualifications can use the starter pack system as well as those going to study the more mainstream university degrees.

This change has achieved the revamp we were looking for and has made the scholarship programme more accessible to so many more students wanting to study.

Under the auspices of the new “Te Reinga Akataungaanga”, the challenge for our students will be simple: the better they do in their studies, the more support they will get. As your government, we will provide additional support to those who do really well in their first year, and all students who complete their qualification and return home will get some level of support with paying off that loan. However, for those who choose not to return the loan, the liability will be completely theirs. This is to ensure a return on our investment and that our youth honour this great opportunity afforded them.

My heart is warmed to see the increase in range and number of opportunities for this group of learners. I congratulate all of these young Cook Islanders for the hard work they have put in to qualify for a Study Starter Pack and especially their families who stand behind them and have supported them. I wish each of these students all the best as they start on this adventure but remind them also of those at home who have invested in them and encourage them to achieve to the highest level they possibly can.

Please take the time to contact the Ministry of Education as they are now processing the other scholarship and study support packages available under the new Te Reinga Akataungaanga study support programme. Our youth are our future and we as your government will invest in them, because they in turn will invest in us.

Aere ki Mua.

Henry Puna

Prime Minister