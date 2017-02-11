Honour a vital part of how we see the world

As we gathered around the memorial garden, rain pouring down, the tears flowed as family and friends gathered to honour the man, the life that was Ian George.

Honour was definitely the operative word for the day, and despite Ian not having been formally religious, the pastor who attended also used Bible verses that talked about honour. Today was the day that we honoured the life of Ian George he said, as the rain poured down ever more, his family and wife huddled together as his ashes were returned to his turanga vaevae.

Akangateitei or honour is a word we don’t use very often and when we think of the way we people live our lives, it would seem that honour has become redundant and self has become so much more important. If we had to think to ourselves when the last time was that we used the word “honour” in our daily chats with others or with ourselves or when last honoured someone or something, I wonder how often that would be?

And yet honour is such a vital part of not only who we are as Maori, but also how we see the world and our place in it. Not that the virtue of honour is solely ours to experience, more that we have until recently still upheld it, or have done, as a vital part of our daily lives. Aotearoa society, with their new consciousness as “Kiwis” honour more than ever the World War One Gallipoli experience, as it has become a rallying point and focus of remembering and honouring, arousing ideas of identity and nationhood.

As Maori, we have through time honoured our tupuna, to the point that some became demi-gods, superhuman in their power and prowess and an explanation for the world we lived in. Maui, Tangaroa, Rongo and Io were synonymous with our creation stories, our arriving in the Pacific and the control and management of our vast oceans and the resources that fed, carried and traversed our world.

My good friend and mentor Ian George, when writing a thesis on tatau and its role in identity for us as Maori used this pe’e written by Jean Mason to open his discourse. Nana’o ia to’ou pakiri e te tama irokoreia ,ei’itiki’anga mai i te korero a to ui Tupuna. Ei’akaepaepa’anga na’au. Ei kaveinga no te tuatau ki mua.

“Tattoo your skin, firstborn child with the words of your ancestors reaching into your past for a compass into the future.”

It describes in its essence this idea of honour. That as I honour my tupuna there is a sense that they have a gift for me that will enable my journey forward. Though this idea of looking backwards is counter to the modern idea of looking forwards to get all we need, I believe it holds a vital clue for us all.

Maybe what we have forgotten is where our help may come from and maybe all we ever needed to do was realise the source of our help again and turn around. The old saying goes, if you despise the root, then you hate the tree, and by dishonouring our past, our tupuna, and the gift that they have for us, do we in turn dishonour ourselves?

Maybe some of the social dilemmas we face as a community have more to do with our choice to disconnect from paths of honour, honouring our past, our parents, our tupuna, our God, our leaders, and ultimately ourselves. A life without honour is surely typified by acts of dishonour, acts that bring shame upon oneself and upon one’s family. We ask how can someone do that, commit that crime? Simply put, it is often because they have no honour; it was either given away or taken away, so to dishonour themselves is that much easier.

And I say choice, because it is a choice. When we choose to shove iPads and devices in front of our kids instead of honouring time with them, we reap what we sow, spoilt-rotten children. When we chose to ignore our neighbours, our wives, our friends, we lose touch with our community, become disconnected and dishonour the gift all around us. When we neglect our spiritual values and decide upon a life of consumption, flat screen TVs and double cab trucks, then we dishonour the invaluable gifts of God: unconditional love, sacrifice, forgiveness, grace, and inner peace.

Akangateitei or honour is an essential virtue that we all must appropriate to push back against the pull of this modern hedonistic world of “me, me, me”. So if I may, I would like to finish as I started this week by honouring taku taeake e taku tuakana Ian George, his wife Kay, his children and his kopu tangata.

We both were born in Aotearoa, sons of the diaspora who returned home, sons of Arorangi and sons of Enuamanu. In Atiu, and in days of old when Mariri Ariki and his wife Mata prepared to leave their Atiu for their final resting place in Avaiki, Mariri Ariki used this pe’e as their vaka sailed away.

“E enua ko Atiu e! Atiu i te taa o te ra . Atiu i te taa o te marama. Potipoti enua, e Kura e Pena e. E kainga! Ka ivi enua ko Marauta! Ka ivi enua ko Atiu!”

The island is Atiu! Atiu facing the rising of the sun. Atiu facing the rising of the moon. Insects on land, oh Kura and Pena. Eat them! Even the land ridges of Marauta! Even the land ridges of Atiu! Ie koko.