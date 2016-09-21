Our ‘brown economy’ is a living, breathing treasure

AFTER A short drive through Areora, past plantations of ripe sun filled bananas and deep swampy Atiuan Taro, the path opened up to a picturesque bay, Matai Bay, the bay of my grandfather, his grandfather and those long before him.

Sitting down with my cousin Kau Henry, we spoke for a little while, and then without prompting he opened a book and began to read that book aloud. There were not just words, but life, my life, his life, the life of those that had gone before and arriving at the end at ourselves. As he spoke I felt my heart fill, and my head dropped as the words flowed like warm water from his mouth, our akapapa,anga, our genealogy, all over me.

I was saturated as he read each word aloud, my eyes filled and tears slowly dropped from my cheeks as he reached the end. Our Toki, our Spear, our landing, our guardian, our Vaka he cried out. For the first time I heard their names. They resonated in me in a place far deeper then I had ever been before. My search for connection and connectedness had grown deeper as he slowly finished, lifted his head and I lifted mine. Two grown men, weathered men, men with a past, children, great grandchildren, triumphs and as many defeats; as slowly we looked up we searched each other’s faces watching the trail of tears flowing as the akapapa’anga and karakia had come to an end.

How can I even describe what happened that day, how can words express the depth of emotion, connection and belonging. His tears and mine said all that needed to be said as something deep within my heart reconnected. Atiuans speak of the earthworm, the Toketoke no te Enua and that day I went deeper into the ground, and found treasure there. Treasure I never knew I had and a treasure that I have since realised will help me on my journey forward.

This is the economy I speak of and forewarn that we must protect; the Brown economy. Not just the green economy of environment and infrastructure. As thousands more reach our shores and enjoy the tranquility, I wonder like many how long that tranquility will last. Living here in Aitutaki, Sunday is Sunday. But for the one shop open by our 7th Day Adventist brothers, there is nowhere to go, no place to work, and all one can do is rest. Unlike my beloved Rarotonga, venturing back and forth these past few months, I couldn’t help but notice, cafes, shops, gyms and even bars open on a Sunday. People working and shopping, drinking and working out, on what was our usual day of rest.

Slowly and surely facets of the life we once enjoyed are being eroded away to make way for the tourists needs. New hotels they say, more land they ask as building after building goes up, the few ready to capitalize on the surge of visitors. I say the few, because sadly the many are still working for $6.25 an hour ensuring that the few have waiters and waitresses, cleaners and bartenders to service the many that are now arriving.

Though our love for our way of life I discovered, is not confined to just our indigenous community. In speaking with a hotel owner I asked about his workers, what do you think of Maori workers? Ready for the “they are lazy, drink too much, and don’t want to work” retort that I had heard from others. Surprisingly, he said they are the best ever and I have the best team on the island, and all but one are local workers. Delighted I asked him, what is the difference for you? Its simple, he said, I pay them $15 an hour, and treat them with respect.

Simple I thought again, you pay people what they are worth and they will feel worth when they work for you. I want things to stay as they are he said, I came here for the lifestyle and even he could see it drastically changing.

We all accept that change is inevitable, and that nothing stays the same, we just all need to be engaged with what that change looks like.

We cannot afford to be bystanders in our own country and watch it overcome by external forces, our culture commodified, language eroded, and all that we are as a people slowly and surely disappear into the back road while the main road is overcome by traffic, lattes and tourists.

It’s about balance and understanding the inevitabilities of a tourist-based economy, welcoming that - but also strengthening our culture and way of life from its onslaught - so that our guests actually get what they often don’t realize they came for and will remember long past the suntan and duty free.

More than just another kitsch seas side holiday with plastic hula skirts and cocktails.

They will see and touch our people, our culture, and our way of life, and how we treat others sits with our guests long past their leaving.

Moments like what I experienced in Atiu I truly believe we must preserve.

Our access to our deep and resonating culture we must never let go of, and allowing a place for our culture to live and grow and develop must never be compromised. Because that place has and always will be in our hearts.

Our brown economy lives and dwells there; It always has. If we can preserve this for ourselves then we truly have a little piece of paradise to share with others that they will never ever forget.