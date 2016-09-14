Strange goings-on at parliament

It goes back to the startling sham sitting of parliament they organised on June 20. For once there’s more in what John Scott didn’t say in his letter of September 10, than in what he did. With his usual unbending certainty, he stated that the RAPPA seat was vacant. But, what he didn’t say is why he thinks that. It may be that the protocols of the Electoral Act have been followed, but if the basis on which they were commenced is flawed then it simply doesn’t work.

The important words in the 2007 amendment act are, “issue of confidence” and, “failure to support.”

I’ve wracked my brains trying to think what “issue of confidence” Nicholas “failed to support” that could lead to Scott’s certainty. The only one that I could think of that might make sense to a Demo/OCI theorist, is the so-called vote of no confidence in cabinet that took place at the sham Monday sitting of parliament, put on for our entertainment by the opposition, plus OCI on June 20.

Sure enough, it became clear in his September 13 letter that Scott is relying on that “vote” as justification for declaring Nicholas’s seat vacant, and the Demo/OCI coalition is simply doubling down on their error. In my view, one flawed act leads to another and, like the first, is doomed to embarrassing failure. Their logic seems to run like this: Parliament was not properly adjourned on June 17, therefore the June 20 sitting was valid, therefore the vote of no-confidence was properly carried, therefore Nicholas breached the anti-party hopping law because he didn’t support the Democratic Party, therefore his seat is vacant because they say it is, therefore the sitting on September 12 was invalid because with Nicholas absent there was no quorum, and in any case the June 20 sitting was adjourned sine die by ruling of deputy Speaker Rose Brown and therefore the September 12 sitting was invalid even without the quorum issue. I’m sure ordinary Cook Islanders will have as much trouble understanding this twisted string of logic as I did, let alone the breathtaking and dubious legal hop-scotching it involves.

Once more, on Monday evening, we saw the opposition climbing the courthouse steps to file their applications. Once more, in a strange reverse order of seniority, the spokesman was Beer, followed by Tuavera, followed in this instance, by the new notional leader Rose Brown. (The real leader, Teina Bishop, was in town on Saturday morning, seemingly in breach of his bail conditions confining him to Aitutaki).

With his usual confidence James Beer tried explaining all this on TV. I’m sure it sounded good in rehearsals in the overheated opposition rooms, but on TV it didn’t work. It came over as garbled, and incoherent, perhaps because even they have trouble believing in their own theorist’s string of logic. But as well, he said, their tactics had changed. Rather than simply trying to take over government by parliamentary manoeuvring as they had been doing for months, he now said that their aim is to force an election, “to let the people decide.”

I really don’t know what they imagine ordinary Cook Islanders really think about their public performance in past months. But I find it hard to believe it will be as complimentary as they would wish it to be.

Tuesday’s CI News has statements by Turia complaining about a lack of respect. Talk about the pot calling the kettle black! And by the way, Turia should note that Rose Brown most definitely does not have the support of all women. Scott made another of his lengthy sermons on parliamentary procedure conducted, as usual, from the standpoint that he is right, first, last, and always. Knowing as they did that Monday’s opposition no-show would require explanation, these statements were obviously pre-prepared. But pre-prepared or not, it’s clear Scott is the driving force behind the string of logic I mentioned earlier. Well, I suppose it’s their right to be led by the nose down the garden path, but I, for one, don’t see why the rest of us should follow.

We normally expect politics to be conducted on the basis that one side advances policies, claims, boasts, actions and the like which the other side then tries to pull to pieces. The aim is to have something worthwhile emerge at the end of it. The parliamentary numbers games being what it is, the government side usually gets what it wants, subject to its own perception of what the public will accept and what makes them look good. This is the “normal”.

What we are presently witnessing is what happens when a party with no natural leader and nothing much to say of any real importance becomes fixated on gaining power at any cost. They have become lost in an Alice in Wonderland wilderness, of their own theorist’s creation. When you have nothing, anything looks like something. Clowns have a place in a circus, but not running the country.

Yes, documents may be firmly stamped at the courthouse, and yes, the claims may go to the court of Appeal, but while that part may feel good, (and, they think, look good on TV) there is little chance the Court of Appeal can order te Queens Representative or the Speaker to do anything.

I wonder too whether the Demo/OCI coalition is in terrible shape. They have no real leader, no money, debts owned from their past election campaigns, legal bills to pay, and overhanging all this, no plans to change anything.

Rather than planning for an election, they’ve chosen to put a dramatic bet on winning a court case. Sniffing money, their hangers-on are back in town, which is as sure a signal as one might want that the coalition simply want to replace the CIP people with their own and carry on what they see as business as usual.