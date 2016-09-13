Here’s how to change your life for the better

HERE’S A tip that will magically change your life for the better. It will lift your spirits and bring joy to everyone around you.

It has the greatest impact in a small community - a couple, a friendship, a family, a class, a staff, or an island. It’s been called: “The power of positive thinking”.

It is a shift in our spirit that calls on several virtues, including acceptance, appreciation, gratitude, forgiveness and determination. It involves growing a positive, life-affirming, and loving attitude toward others, especially those closest to us.

Reaching for this awesome gift can heal the habit of seeing life and people through negative lenses of fear, anger, and resentment. It means giving up some favorite pastimes – whinging, complaining, growling, gossiping and backbiting.

Have you ever had blurry vision, only to find that with new glasses, you suddenly see clearly? Developing a positive attitude is like cataract surgery, resulting in clear, new vision.

So how do we do it? There’s a saying, “If you want to change your life, change your mind.” Mathew 6:22 says: “The eye is the lamp of the body. If your eyes are healthy, your whole body will be full of light.”

There is a legend, an oral story about the life of Jesus Christ. There are many tales about His life that circulated orally in the ancient Near East and never made it into the Gospels. They have been told and retold by Christians, Muslims, and Baha’is.

Here is one of the sweetest and most profound of these tales. Even if you think you have heard every good Jesus story, you may have not heard this one.

One day Jesus and his disciples were walking in Jerusalem, which had very narrow streets. They came across the carcass of a dead dog. The dog had been dead for a long time, and its rotten stench filled the whole alley.

The disciples of Jesus held their noses, picked up the hem of their robes, and tiptoed around the dead creature. One of them said: “Pew! What a horrible stench!”

Another said: “The very sight of this makes me sick to my stomach.” One by one they made their way past the dead creature, even as others in town gathered around the carcass to further remark on its ugliness.

Jesus, and Jesus alone, stopped by the dead dog. He knelt down, and lovingly gazed at the dog. After a long pause, he finally said: “Praise God, what beautiful white teeth this creature has.”

To follow Jesus’s example, we need to look for the good in others. If we see 10 bad qualities in them and one good one, focus on the one and detach from the others. If we see 10 good qualities and one bad one, let the one go. Nobody’s perfect! And it isn’t our job to try to make them perfect, even if we’re married to them!

When we make this attitude adjustment, others want to live up to the good we see in them. Putting people down with words like “lazy,” “stupid,” “useless,” and “mean,” reinforces those very behaviours. Speaking virtues language, whether appreciating someone or correcting them, encourages behaviour that is “helpful,” “kind,” “considerate,” and “hard-working.”

If you achieve even one day of this habit of positive thinking and speaking, you will be amazed at the change in your own mood.

Try to see how many good things you can find in people. Put on your sin-covering glasses, and prospect for gold. You will find plenty.