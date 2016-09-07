Fiji school visit food for thought

DRIVING along dusty roads, through a development project that we are told has been going on for three years, I struggled to see many workers working on the road as we scuttled past in our taxi.

The car didn’t have a meter so I am figuring it’s “guestimates,” that we work with here in Nandi, Fiji. After four days of a Teachers Union Conference, I asked if we could visit a school. Seemed remiss to come all this way and talk about quality education and the fight for it, without at least visiting those that are greatly affected by these decisions.

Driving up to the school, I was looking for a Fijian name, only to find it was a Hindu school, built by the Hindu community. An ECE or early childhood centre was also attached to the school, and its grassed area was one small half field and a dusty play area for the rest of the children. The head teacher came out to greet us. Radiant smiles are always part of the greeting here in Fiji, despite the conditions many people live and work in. Three military coups in the last 10 years have taken their toll on a people that are resilient, composed and endearing.

As we make our way to the first classroom my eyes scour the room for resources. They’re old and tired and scattered around a room that has seen many students ponder and gaze at the alphabets and letters that stare back at them. Yellowed by dust and time, they resembled most everything else in that classroom; in fact in that school. Thirty-nine beaming faces looked up at Mrs Napa and I as we introduced ourselves to the class and told them we were from the Cook Islands.

“Cook who?” I could see them think to themselves, as they surveyed us and we them.

Crowded and with four boys to a three-chair desk, the 30 boys in this room bustled over the nine girls, as they clasped their hands together and said, “Namaste”.

As it was a Hindu school, all the students, regardless of ethnicity, had to do religious classes and meet people with a Hindu greeting. Beaming, their faces showed the same resilience their teachers showed, working in such dire circumstances.

Going from class to class and from year level to year level, we finally struck a class that knew where the Cook Islands was. “Rarotonga,” one student shouted out as we asked if they knew where we were from.

Classes full and resources minimal seemed to be the order of the day at this state school. Looking through the library, the few shelves of old books and six computers running the outdated Windows XP seemed redundant, but the life left in them was still churning out documents and Publisher creations for all to see. As in the Cook Islands, it is not the lack of resources we see, but the resourcefulness, and the ability to take whatever you have and multiply its use, over and over and over again.

Speaking with the head teacher, we talked about her salary and remuneration. Shyly, she said she only earned $F3.00 an hour, and that this had been her salary for the past 10 years. “Ten years!” I gasped. What a travesty that teachers could be so unappreciated with such poor remuneration and working conditions. I was humbled by her zeal to teach and love these children nonetheless, and reminded that our situation here in the Pacific is unique, and that in the Cook Islandss, we punch well above our weight in many sectors of life and quality of life compared to our Pacific neighbours. There’s much I could say in praise of the work of our previous Education Secretary, Sharyn Paio who fought long and hard for the teacher remuneration we now enjoy. I thank you.

We talked about the unions, politics and the future of Fiji. “My daughters are nationalists,” she said. Her daughters want a Fiji for indigenous Fijians, and she said their views on nationalism clash from time to time.

What was obvious driving through Nandi was that Indo-Fijian community owned a lot more of the commerce.

There was a sense that indigenous Fijians were disenfranchised from that resource. Added to this the plethora of hotels, and resorts, foreign-owned, but manned by resplendent, smiley Fijians seemed askew. Especially when for the week that we stayed at a hotel for our conference, I saw the same workers, every day from start to finish working, and seemingly doing all they can to survive on $F2.32 an hour. I know it was this little, because I asked them. As we departed that day, I couldn’t help but think about two things. Firstly how resilient our people are.

Pacific people have weathered so many storms and in Fiji, the internal storms of nationalism, political power, access to commerce, and the fight for indigenous Fijians against being continually disenfranchised in their own country, was very real.

I also thought about how the minimum wage can have such an adverse effect on the livelihood of so many. It just didn’t seem right that in Fiji, if I stayed at a resort I could pay $1000 dollars a night for a room, and yet the person cleaning the room, or serving the drinks would only be on $2 or $3 dollars an hour. Surely that’s exploitation at its worst I thought, and it’s of the people who provide the land and services to make the tourist industry possible. So much money being made, maybe going offshore, and very little if any for the indigenous community and Fiji. As we left Nandi, longing to return home, looking forward to our beautiful islands, our serene lagoon, our happy people, I thought about our own workers who clean the rooms and serve the drinks and who also often work for a minimum wage. Exploitation could never happen here, I pondered, not here in the Cook Islands, not in our piece of Paradise, surely?

-Thomas Wynne

