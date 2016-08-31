Scene analysis pays off in outer island homicide case

This is the final episode in Rarotonga lawyer Norman George’s account of a murder case, in which he represented the defendant.

The case involved a long and determined effort, with George’s scene analysis playing a large part in the accused eventually being found not guilty.

The DEFENCE must not take anything for granted. It must convince the jury that the case is not one of murder, but suicide.

The most critical witnesses in a murder trial are the experts, DNA scientists, the forensic analysts, the fingerprint experts, and most of all the pathologists.

This is a doctor who specialises in the dissection and analysis of dead bodies. The pathologist examines internal organs for injuries and obtains samples of all critical organs, stomach contents for toxicology analysis and examination by scientists in their laboratories. Once the post mortem or autopsy is completed, the body is sewn up and released to the family for burial.

The easiest way readers will be able to relate to this important profession is by watching it on TV shows like CSI (Crime Scene Investigation or Investigators).

We will give this phase of the trial maximum attention shortly.

But now, let’s go back to our crime scene visit. We timed the accused’s movements on Thursday December 2, 2004. (One of the readers of last week’s article asked me if this murder trial had happened recently).

At 10:02am; the Air Raro flight departed. At 10:16am the local pastor phoned and the call was answered by the accused. At 10:17am the accused looked for his bush knife and walked to his pig pen. This took 10 minutes. I know, because we walked there ourselves. Then he had to turn into the makatea where the pig pen was. This involved another 10-minute walk inland over rocky terrain to locate the pig pen. Twenty minutes had passed. It took another 30 minutes to clean the pen of coconut husks and find enough coconut to feed the pigs. The job including cutting the coconuts took the time to about 11:33am. Another walk home out of the makatea and then on the road back home took another 20 minutes altogether. The accused arrived home at 11:54am. He had a drink of water, freshened up and left on his motorbike at 12pm, without seeing the nurse.

Later we were able to reconstruct the time it took to visit to the turina tree, pick up a body, place it on the ground and get back to the house. It took 13 minutes and 50 seconds. All these timings were verified against phone calls the accused answered before going into the makatea and coming out after discovering the body.

All these timings involved in our reconstruction of the crime scene were never emulated by the police, but they made a big impact on the judge and jury. To avoid confusion to the readers I would like to point out that behind the house where the deceased and her stepfather and family lived, was makatea where the turina tree was situated. Not near the pig pen.

The accused said that as he approached the turina tree, he could smell strong perfume. The perfume was the one used by the nurse. It led him directly to where the body was.

The nurse was wearing a pair of shorts and a singlet, the same clothes she had worn while sweeping the yard. There was no blood on her clothing. There were abrasions on the outer left leg on the knee, not deep, but superficial marks.

There were scattered abrasions on the outer right leg, above the knee. The deceased had a 2cm laceration above the right eye. The pathologist agreed that these injuries could have occurred when she fell or stumbled onto the sharp rocks of the makatea while walking in the dark.

Dust and loose bark were found all over her body and inside her singlet and shorts. There was even some in her hair, which was waist-long and hanging loosely on her back. The turina’s tree bark was quite flaky; even if you just run your hands over it, it comes off very easily.

No foreign skin was found under her fingernails. It is relevant to mention here that the accused had no scratch marks on him, which could easily have been tell-tale evidence of a violent struggle at the time of death.

The police unfairly and falsely tried to say in evidence that there were signs of a violent struggle at the scene. They forgot to say that five people had gone to recover the body with the accused. There was no evidence of a struggle as the scene was made up of unmoveable rocks and rain forest trees and vegetation.

In my experience the police are good at describing “special effects” scenery afterwards, but in this case they failed do a proper scene reconstruction.

When Rod Henderson, my son Brett and I arrived back to Rarotonga, I asked the accused to go up to the bushes and cut a longish v-shaped branch similar to the one found on the turina tree for a defence exhibit. I had the branch on my desk for the jury to see every day of the trial.

During my cross-examination of the pathologist I was able to lift the fork branch and placed my neck inside it to demonstrate to him and the jury how we perceived she had killed herself. The pathologist agreed that was how she could have done it. Bingo!

The pathologist, Dr Timothy Koelmeyer who was based in Auckland; had a background of conducting between 15000 to 17000 autopsies during his long career. He was indeed very thorough and experienced. In his evidence, he testified that he conducted a post mortem on the body on December 7, four days after death. By that time he said, the body was in an advanced state of decomposition. He said in evidence that decomposition can make a bruise look larger than it was originally. He described the bruising and abrasions already mentioned. He said there was no fracture to the hyoid bone or cartilage of the voice box in the same area of the throat. There was no skull fracture or injuries to the brain. There was bruising on the front of the neck, on either side.

Then he said, “That leaves me with a conclusion that death was caused by pressure applied to the neck my means of manual pressure.”

He made three points in relation to how death came about.

Pressure around the neck can stop blood flow from going to the brain; not much pressure is needed to cause death.

The airways can be obstructed in two ways. Pressure on the voice box can obstruct the airways and associated fractures would have been present. Howver there was none in this case, meaning no evidence of hand grip pressure.

Sometimes the tongue at the base of the mouth can be pushed upwards which causes death.

At that point, I lifted the defence exhibit fork-shaped branch, placed my neck inside it (In front of the judge and jury) and asked, “Can placing one’s neck inside a fork-shaped branch cause death?”

“Yes,” the pathologist replied.

“Could the deceased have killed herself in the manner demonstrated by the defence photographs by placing her head inside the actual v-shaped tree branch; as in evidence of the alleged crime scene photographed by my son Brett?”

Answer: “It is a possibility. The branch is close to the ground, but I think it would take some adjustment and determined struggle to get into that position. The bruising is at the side and behind with wide pressure from side to side. I have difficulties, but concede that it is a possibility.”

(Remember the amount of bark shavings around the deceased nurse’s neck, hair and all over her body.)

Dr Koelmeyer continued; “It was a very determined effort, I don’t think I can discard it totally. It bothers me that not rough enough abrasions were around the neck.”

(“No evidence of externally-applied struggle,” I wrote in my notebook).

Question: “Would finger marks leave an impression around the neck?”

Answer: “With decomposition it is hard to determine digits of fingers.”

Question: “How long does it take to make a person unconscious when pressure is applied to the neck?”

Answer: “Pressure on the garotid blood vessels on either side of the neck can cause unconsciousness in 45 seconds, followed by death.”

Then Dr Koelmeyer made the following crucial statement: “I cannot exclude that she caused her own death. I find it hard, but cannot rule it out.”

This statement released a flood of doubt in the Crown/police case. I seized the opportunity to build up the case for the defence.

In my closing address to the jury, I went through the historic sequence of events. The nurse had strong religious convictions. She went to the same church as her suitor, a much older man twice her age. He was divorced and had children. She told her Orometua that her suitor had been chosen for her by the Almighty. She initiated their relationship. At her shrine the turina tree; she carved into the tree branch that killed her, “M4 NM”

The initial M stands for her suitor’s Christian name, “NM” stands for her full name.

On the Wednesday December 1, it was the nurse who asked her suitor to get approval from her stepfather to marry her. Earlier on the same late afternoon, she went to get flowers from her auntie’s house. They shared intimate discussions. The aunty asked if there was some kind of improper relations between her and her stepfather. Her answer was a clear “No.” She admitted to the aunty that she was in a relationship with her suitor; hence picking the flowers for the suitor’s sisters arrival the next morning. This evidence proved to be helpful to the defence.

Two other people; the older sister and partner who lived together with the accused, clearly testified that there was no improper relationship between the accused and the nurse, in all the time they had lived together.

That destroyed any Crown-implied motive the accused may have had to cause him to murder his step daughter. The Crown had run out of motive: circumstantial or actual evidence of how and when the alleged murder took place. For the Crown, the case was essentially drifting in the air, unable to land and get a foothold. They failed to establish the time of death and were unable to explain the absence of rigor mortis.

I explained for the jury about the face that had appeared at the window of the house between 11pm and 12am on the night of Thursday December 2. I put it to the jury that it had been the nurse and not the spirit or ghost of her mother. I submitted to the jury that she had come out of hiding to see what was happening at home.

When she saw the family gathered in the sitting room getting ready to sleep, she must have got upset again, wondering why they weren’t looking for her. Why were they not showing concern? How could they be relaxed when she was missing from home? Didn’t they care?

I said to the jury that the nurse’s troubled mind took the worst interpretation possible of the events facing her. She withdrew back to her shrine with energised determination to end her life. She would have stumbled and fallen in the dark, causing the bruises and abrasions. The older sister in her evidence said that when she sighted her sister’s body in the makatea, the facial impression was the same as when the nurse had been seen looking inside the window during the night.

You will recall the last words she said to her sister the morning before her death were: “If only Papa agreed, what will happen, will not happen.”

With the benefit of hindsight, that was clearly a suicide message.

The Judge summed up and the jury returned to consider their verdict. Not long afterwards they returned to deliver their verdict.

“Not guilty!”

The stepfather never returned to his home island. The whole island had condemned him as guilty of murder and they were stunned by the not guilty verdict. The stepfather found a partner, years later in Rarotonga. I believe they are now living in New Zealand.

At one of our social functions much later, Justice Collin (Not Brian) Nicholson told me that the defence presentation of the crime scene reconstruction, being faultless and precise; was one of the best he had witnessed in the court as a judge and Crown Prosecutor in New Zealand. There we are son Brett and great friend Rod! I can be a pain sometimes, but we got the results!

