Rain minor boost for water supply

Water pressures around the island only received a minor boost following a heavy overnight rain early last week.

Water pressures in the Takuvaine (16m) and Avatiu (10m) areas are again at a low pressure point. Other areas of the island are not as low as yet, but Turangi, Matavera, and Tupapa are not far behind, (around 20m).

Infrastructure Cook Islands Watsan’s Director Jaime Short says pressure readings are done around 6am every morning, before the majority of people are awake. This gives a more accurate showing of what the pressure really is.

“Reading pressure alerts us to the available supply. So when pressure drops we know there is a water shortage.”

Pressure is measured in metres, meaning how much pressure is required to push the water to a height, for example 16 metres.

Any houses above 16 metres up a hill from where the meter is, are unlikely to get any water.

She says at this time it is important to conserve water and the Water Division encourages everyone to get leaky plumbing fixed and always practice water conservation.

For easy tips to conserving water visit http://ici.gov.ck/water-conservation