Weather is still volatile

Cook Islands residents were warned to be on the alert and stay prepared as a tropical depression to the west of Rarotonga began moving southeast yesterday.

Cook Islands Meteorological Service Director Arona Ngari said the potential for TD14 to develop into a tropical cyclone within the next 12 to 24 hours was high.

TD14 is moving southeast as is Cyclone Bart, which brought high winds and rain to Rarotonga on Monday night.

However, the Category 1 cyclone moved away from Rarotonga and Mangaia early yesterday morning and Ngari said it would no longer pose a threat to the islands.

On Monday night the Fiji Meteorological Service warned the Cook Islands of damaging winds and flooding as the cyclone made its way to the Southern Group.

Bart was situated about 296 kilometres west south west of Rarotonga at 2am and a gale warning was in force for both Rarotonga and Mangaia.

Yesterday Cyclone Bart was moving southeast at 53.7kmh as it moved further away.

Warnings of damaging heavy swells were cancelled, but strong wind warnings remained in force.

Ngari said although TC Bart was moving away, the associated trough of pressure would result in some wet weather for Rarotonga.