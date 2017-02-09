Rain due to large low over the south

It would be wise to pick those umbrellas up on your way to work today.

The Cook Islands Meteorological Service is predicting wet weather as an active trough of low pressure with associated cloud and rain remains slow moving over southern Cooks.

Meteorological Service director Arona Ngari yesterday said a low pressure system passing Fiji and slowly moving towards the southerly direction would bring rain for the “next day or two”.

He said if the wind stays in the north to north east direction, it would bring lot of moisture which would turn into rain.

“There is a trough of low pressure which is more towards the South Pacific Convergence Zone,” Ngari said.

“We will keep a close eye to see if there is any system developing and we will inform the public accordingly.”

In the latest weather bulletin for Rarotonga and the rest of the southern group, occasional rain, heavy at times and few thunderstorms have been forecasted.

For northern Cook Islands, occasional rain, heavy at times and few thunderstorms over Pukapuka and Suwarrow has been predicted.

Moderate seas have been forecasted.