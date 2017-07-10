Parliament in fourth week

Government ministers will remain in Rarotonga this week for the fourth week of Parliament sitting.

The opening parliament session of the year which began last week continues with the Appropriation Bill being the main agenda.

The bill, which represents the 2017/18 Budget, is currently with the committee of supply.

The Members of Parliament from the opposition and government are still making their presentations on the planned spending proposed by the Cook Islands Party government for the next financial year.

Since the tabling of the Budget from Finance minister Mark Brown, MPs, especially those from the opposition party, have left no stone unturned in scrutinising it.

The budget is expected to be passed this week before the conclusion of the parliament sitting.