At home for another week of Parliament

Government ministers will remain at home this week for the third week of Parliament sitting.

The Budget is the main topic up for discussion in the House as the Appropriation Bill presented by Finance minister Mark Brown is with the committee of supply.

Members of Parliament from the opposition and the government took turns last week to scrutinise the budget, tabled a week ago.

Brown, while presenting the Appropriation Bill, said the budget was about “investing in our people, investing in building our capacity and continuing our investment in our infrastructure”.

He called it “the people’s budget”.

The 2017/18 budget is expected to be passed this week.