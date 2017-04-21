Glassie visits Geneva

Health minister Nandi Glassie has joined leaders from other countries for a week-long summit in Geneva this week to pledge new commitments to control and eliminate neglected tropical diseases (NTDs).

The five-day meeting coincides with the launch of the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) fourth report on NTDs.

The report which shows transformational progress against these debilitating diseases also indicate Cook Islands success in eliminating lymphatic filariasis from the country.

The meeting in Geneva comes five years after the launch of the London Declaration on NTDs.

The declaration was a commitment by the public and private sectors to achieve WHO goals for control, elimination and eradication of 10 such diseases.

NTDs are some of the oldest and most painful diseases, afflicting the world’s poorest communities.

According to reports, one in six people suffer from these diseases worldwide, including more than half a billion children.

NTDs disable, debilitate and prolong cycles of poverty, keeping children out of school, parents out of work, and dampening any hope of an economic future.

Some of the diseases that have affected the Cook Islands include the mosquito-borne dengue and chikungunya.

Glassie is expected back in Rarotonga on Monday.