Women’s parliament marks international day

United Nations International Women’s Day on March 8 will acknowledge pioneering women leaders in the Cook Islands who have assisted in the nation’s national journey to improve the status and life of women and their families.

It will also mark the second women’s parliament to be held on Rarotonga.

The UN Sustainable Development Goal 5 commits the government to ensuring gender equality in access to services, co-sharing leadership, and promoting peace and harmony, says Cook Islands National Council of Women presient, Vaine Wichman.

And a working committee made up of Parliament, Cook Islands National Council of Women and the Internal Affairs Gender Division, is now finalising the programme to host the second women’s parliament on International Women’s Day.

Women leaders from the Pa Enua and active community organisations on Rarotonga will be invited to take part in the women’s parliament.

And Speaker of parliament Nikki Rattle is keen to encourage young capable and competent women in the country to seriously consider standing in general elections or competing for the island council seats.

Wichman, a past MP for Ruaau, strongly believes special measures are the way forward to help build up the numbers of women in Parliament and Island Councils.

“Samoa has adopted special measures to ensure women are represented in Parliament given they are half the population.”

- Release