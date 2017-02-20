PM in New Zealand

Prime Minister Henry Puna left for New Zealand last week to attend the Taniwha Dragon Economic Summit as a guest speaker, talking on “The Cooks to corporate China’’.

The two-day event which started yesterday is being held in Hastings, Hawke’s Bay.

The summit will bring together Maori, Hawke’s Bay businesses and their Chinese partners to discuss growing relationships, confidence in the markets and the social spin-offs that accrue through these evolving partnerships.

It will also showcase Chinese, Maori, New Zealand and Pacific relationships throughout and across a whole spectrum of business. Puna is expected back tomorrow in time for New Zealand foreign minister Murray McCully’s visit to Rarotonga later this week.

Meanwhile the remaining ministers are expected to remain in Rarotonga.