Puna focus on NZ summit

Prime Minister Henry Puna is expected to travel to New Zealand this week following his official visit to Singapore that concluded last week.

Puna was part of the Singapore High-Level Study Visit for Pacific Islands States being hosted by the Singapore Government and attended by various other leaders from the Pacific.

In Singapore, he signed an Air Services Agreement which is intended to facilitate greater air connectivity between the Cook Islands and Singapore.

This is expected to improve access by the Cook Islands to Singapore as a tourism source market.

In New Zealand, Puna will be attending the Taniwha Dragon Economic Summit as a guest speaker, talking on “The Cooks to corporate China’’.

The summit, which will be held in Hastings, Hawke’s Bay, will also bring together Maori, Hawke’s Bay businesses and their Chinese partners to discuss growing relationships, confidence in the markets and the social spin-offs that accrue through these evolving partnerships.

The two-day summit early next week will showcase Chinese, Maori, New Zealand and Pacific relationships throughout and across a whole spectrum of business.

Meanwhile the remaining ministers will be in Rarotonga.