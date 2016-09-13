Court still waits on Crown case

CROWN Law has taken over a court matter from the police prosecution for an assault case that has dragged on since October. Seremai Labaibure appeared in Cook Islands High Court on September 8 before Justice of Peace Carmen Temata on a charge of assault of a female. Defence counsel Mark Short said the police asked the Crown to review the case and he was informed by Crown lawyer Alison Mills that they will get a response shortly.

JP Temata said a date is needed and there should not be a backlog of such cases. “We need to get this cleared for the family and court’s sake.” Short said he did not understand the delay.

Labaibure and the victim have reconciled, he pleaded guilty to the charges and is living with the victim and their one-month-old baby. JP Temata adjourned the matter to October 6 to get written feedback from Crown Law and to review the case.