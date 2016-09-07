New High Commissioner

New New-Zealand High Commissioner to the Cook Islands Peter Marshall will take up his new role early next year. 16090613

THE NEW New-Zealand High Commissioner to the Cook Islands has been confirmed by the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Current High Commissioner Nick Hurley says Peter Marshall is expected to take up his position in early or mid-January next year.

Hurley, a highly experienced diplomat, has been here since April last year and will return to resume his retirement in New Zealand.

Hurley first made his mark on Rarotonga in 1975, serving as the second secretary to the New Zealand High Commission for two years.

He served for New Zealand in Rome for four years from 1981 to 1985, and also as the Deputy New Zealand High Commissioner to Fiji in Suva from 1986-1989.

He is expected to be departing Cook Islands shores around mid-December and is currently enjoying his final diplomatic position in the island.

According to a New Zealand Government press statement, Minister of Foreign Affairs Murray McCully named Marshall for the position. McCully said the Cook Islands and New Zealand had a special relationship, based on historical ties and shared citizenship.

Last year marked the Cook Islands 50th anniversary of self governance in free association with New Zealand.

McCully said in commemoration of the sacrifice made by 500 young Cook Islands soldiers who served in World War One, New Zealand was hosting a programme of special events throughout 2016.

He added that New Zealand and the Cook Islands were important development partners.

“New Zealand’s aid is focused on economic development and supports critical infrastructure upgrades, the tourism sector, and quality education and health services.”

Marshall is a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit. He has served as the Commissioner of the New Zealand Police and Royal Solomon Islands Police Force.

- LL