PM Puna in Hawaii

PRIME Minister Henry Puna this week will be in Hawaii to attend the 10th meeting of the Pacific Islands Conference of Leaders (PICL).

Puna, who attended the University of the South Pacific graduation last week in Suva, Fiji as its new chancellor, will be part of the PICL meeting with other leaders from the Pacific region.

United States president Barrack Obama is scheduled to deliver a keynote address at the meeting on Wednesday.

This PICL meeting is under the auspices of the East West Center’s Pacific Islands Development Programme, and the only multilateral mechanism available for the leaders to engage directly with United States officials and business, now reached its 25th anniversary.

The Pacific Islands Conference of Leaders is made up of the 20 heads of government from the Pacific islands region. The conference now meets once every three years.

Following the Pacific Islands Conference of Leaders meeting, Puna will travel to Federated States of Micronesia for the 47th Pacific Islands Forum and related meetings to be held in Pohnpei.

Meanwhile Finance minister Mark Brown, who was in New Zealand last week to attend the Trade Ministers Meeting, returned home over the weekend.

The Finance ministry was unsure of his schedule when CI News called them for an update on the minister’s travel diary this week.

The remaining ministers are expected to remain in Rarotonga this week.