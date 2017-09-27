Mitiaro mobile network up with the play

Internet capacity on the island of Mitiaro has been upgraded through the installation of a higher capacity microwave link from Atiu, 44 kilometres away.

In addition, a temporary 3G mobile network site, has also been installed to cater for the 2017 Manea Games which will be held next month, says Bluesky Cook Islands.

With an estimated 600 people attending this year’s Manea Games on Mitiaro, residents and athletes will be able to access faster internet connectivity speeds.

Several new WiFi Bluezone Hotspots have been set-up at accommodation and sports areas to cater for the extra demand.

Bluesky chief technology officer, Robert McFadzien, says the capacity upgrades will ensure Bluesky services will meet the requirements of additional mobile data users on the island during the event.

“The additional wireless connection has ample capacity to meet the demands today and into the future.”

During the games, Bluesky Cook Islands will be running some special deals for its wifi and mobile customers on Mitiaro, including data and top-up promotions.

A Bluesky tent will be set up at the main sports field for customers to purchase top-ups and wifi vouchers.

Since the installations and upgrades, a number of mobile customers on Mitiaro have already put the network to the test and have been pleased with the results.

“We are receiving very positive feedback from the people there and they’ve confirmed the internet speeds are a lot faster than before,” says McFadzien.

The temporary 3G network will be dismantled at the end of the Manea Games. - Release