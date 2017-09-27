Aitutaki awards launch Tourism Week

Tourism Week got off to a great start on Aitutaki on Monday with the A1 Meitaki Awards ceremony.

The event was a lively affair, with a string band welcoming guests, and a large kai kai that was offered to the 80 guests.

The awards were organised by Cook Islands Tourism and Cook Islands Sun, both of whom hoped to recognise and commend locals for their continuous hard work and contribution to Cook Islands tourism.

“The A1 Meitaki awards is an initiative between Cook Islands Tourism Corporation and Cook Islands Sun and the idea is to reward members of the tourism industry who are providing excellent customer service,” Vaiimene said.

“The award nomination gives an avenue for visitors to give credit to individuals or businesses who have contributed to ensuring that they have had an enriching experience in our little paradise,”

Aitutaki’s deputy mayor, Terepoto Williams, handed out the awards to each recipient.

Over 30 Aitutaki locals received awards and could be seen sporting big smiles.

An additional 30 individuals and local businesses’ will be acknowledged at today’s Rarotonga A1 Meitaki Awards to be held at Maire Nui Park at noon.

“Everyone is welcome to come and join the team at CI Tourism to celebrate and acknowledge these individuals and organisations who do a fantastic job within our tourism industry,” Vaiimene said.