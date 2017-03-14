College gears up for music

Aitutaki’s Araura College has established a performing arts department, with local teachers taking up the roles of music, dance and drama teachers.

The performing arts option is offered from year 7 to year 11, with keen and eager-to-learn students learning instruments in the music section including Cook Island drums, guitar, ukulele and keyboard.

“We are slowly building our instrumental resources but shipping cost is always a factor when we purchase new equipment,” said principal Tracy Spiers.

“We are very grateful for the kind donation from CFR, USA and Phil Mitchell of Extreme Global Ltd, New Zealand for providing free shipping for our recently purchased keyboard.”

“As you can see in the photo, our students are loving every minute of their class.”

- Release