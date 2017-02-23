Grant helps island’s water issues

Aitutaki received a timely support from the Japanese government last week in improving the water supply on the island.

Japan provided a grant assistance of $157,181 to repair and upgrade of the Aitutaki Community Water Tanks.

The project involves repairing and roofing 10 water tanks and constructing two water buildings in Arutanga and Nikaupara villages.

At the signing ceremony in Aitutaki last week, Japanese ambassador Toshihisa Takata congratulated the Aitutaki Island government on the successful conclusion of their project proposals.

He hoped the grant would go a long way towards assisting the community in overcoming the island’s water problem.

With Aitutaki becoming a favourite destination for tourists in the Cook Islands, Takata also hoped the improved water system will also help the industry sustain growing numbers.

Aitutaki mayor Tekura Bishop said the support was timely considering water was one of the main infrastructural issues affecting the island.

“This will benefit the community and especially our schools. We are thankful to the Japanese government for this major support.”

Aitutaki Islands Government chief executive officer Tuaine George also thanked the Office of the Prime Minister for making the grant possible.

“It was a joint effort from the Cook Islands and the Japanese government.”