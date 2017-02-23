Big boost for Aitutaki’s young leaders

A group of 60 local youth on Aitutaki is all set to undertake a development programme next week with a leadership training organisation from Wellington, New Zealand.

Future Leaders, whose members have a background with the NZ Defence Force and Ministry of Social Development, has a team of leadership and communication experts who will deliver the programme to the young people of the island from February 27 to March 3. The idea for the project came about during a visit to Aitutaki in 2015.

Future Leaders’ directors Jethro and Davina Gilbert, met with local village elders, the mayor, church leaders and the principal of the only high school to discuss the need for leadership training for the island’s young people.

“Seeing the Boys Brigade conduct a parade on a beautiful Sunday morning after church, we were invited to lunch by the church minister, who was very excited about the idea of our team coming back to run a leadership course” said Jethro Gilbert.

“They realised that our military background, military-based leadership framework and experience with youth development were a perfect match for what would work with their young people.”

It was noted that being an outer island of the Cook Islands, meant they sometimes missed out on initiatives like this.

Future leaders needed support to make the project a reality. They were very grateful to secure sponsorship early on from Air Rarotonga for their team's internal flights within the Cook Islands. Then in September 2016, they used Start Some Good to gather more support and successfully crowd-funded $7000 for the project.

The funds raised have helped with providing equipment and resources for the students, travel costs, and especially with keeping the cost of the project down for the local community.

The programme will be delivered to 45 Araura College students in the senior school group (Year 12-13) over a 5-day period.

A further 15 students (Year 9-11) will undergo separate confidence and communication training over 3 days. Support for the training will be provided from Araura College, and the Boys Brigade, as well as local authorities and businesses.

The project run by Future Leaders, with the support of the local community, aims to help the young people of Aitutaki contribute to their community, give them the skills needed to succeed if they choose to travel and work abroad and develop them for any future leadership roles they may wish to pursue.

Future Leaders is a leadership development organisation based in Wellington. Its leadership training is based on the NZ Army Leadership Framework, but is adapted to develop potential leaders in the wider New Zealand community in all aspects of life.

Future Leaders plans to deliver more training of this type throughout the South Pacific.

A major sponsor is currently being sought to support these on-going youth leadership projects.