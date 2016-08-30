Mangaia pupils learn about ra’ui

Mangaia School’s senior students enjoyed talking to their visitors and asked lots of questions about the environment. 16082912

The RIDGE to Reef Project Cook Islands team visited Mangaia School students on August 16 to continue our education and awareness programme.

Students heard about why ra'ui (conservation areas) are important from presenters Ministry of Marine Resources senior fisheries officer Ngere George and Climate Change Cook Islands advisor Teina Rongo.

Among the main components of the project is to strengthen and expand marine and terrestrial protected areas.

School principal Michael Papatua and his teachers provided some great feedback on the project and Ridge to Reef Project coordinator Maria Tuoro presented a Samsung computer tablet to the school. The device was sponsored by Bluesky following the Climate Change and Biodiversity Conservation workshop in April.

Each of the southern group schools are receiving tablets to use for environment and climate change initiatives.

- MMR