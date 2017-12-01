Tiare week speech contest tricky for judges

The Tiare Week Maori Speech Competition held on Monday evening at the National Auditorium dome was a huge success and the three judges had a difficult job selecting the winners for both the Year 9 and Year 10 divisions.

Fourteen students braved the large crowd and spoke with confidence as they expressed themselves through speech promoting the Cook Islands Maori language, while also promoting the importance of preserving traditional knowledge of medicinal plants and their uses. Both subjects relate to the Access and Benefit Sharing Project implemented by the CI National Environment Service through project coordinator Emily Pierre.

Results:

Year 9: 1 - Teiotu Mariri-Tepou (Imanuela Akatemia), cash prize $350.00 and Te Tika care worth $275.00; 2 – Tutai Kino (Titikaveka College), $250.00 and Te Tika care pack worth $170.00; 3 – Khol Horton (Titikaveka College), $150.00 and Te Tika care pack worth $120.00.

Year 10: 1 – Carlos Bond (Tereora College), $350.00 and Te Tika care pack worth $275.00, 2 – Martha Strickland (Tereora College), $250.00 and Te Tika care pack worth $170.00; 3 – Daniel Ngamata (Tereora College), $150.00 and Te Tika care pack worth $120.00

Students who did not make the top three placing each received a consolation prize of $50.00 each, and each participating school also received a cash award.

The CI National Environment Service thanks Tauranga Vananga and CIMTEC for their support of the ABS project, the schools and most importantly, the students for making the event a successful one.

- Release