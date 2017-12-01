Little ones take culture on stage at auditorium

The second Apii Potiki – Te Pito O Te Reo which sees children from early childhood education centres doing cultural performances will be held today. 17113007

Children from the early childhood education centres in Rarotonga will set the stage on fire in the annual Te Pito O Te Reo to be held at the National Auditorium today.

The Apii Potiki-Te Pito O Te Reo is a show featuring different aspects of the Cook Islands reo and culture through songs and dances, poetry, role plays, chants, skits and other art forms.

The event, initiated by the Koutu Nui, will see children from the early childhood education centres from around Rarotonga assemble at the auditorium to showcase their various individual and group talents to their parents and schools.

Koutu Nui president Terea Mataiapo Paul Allsworth said it was the second Te Pito O Te Reo following the inaugural show last year.

He said the programme was sponsored by Matheson Enterprises and assisted by the Education and Cultural Development ministries.

Allsworth said strengthening and promoting the Cook Islands reo maori and peu tupuna started with the little ones, adding the early childhood education centres were the best place to begin.

“We are thankful that Matheson Enterprises has kindly sponsored this annual event together with the support of the ministries of Education and Culture.”

The event starts at 8.30am and will finish at around noon with a combined lunch for all early childhood education centres on Rarotonga.