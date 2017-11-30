Spreading gospel on climate change

Cook Islands Red Cross Society’s Tabitha Berg, second from the right, represented the country at the Pacifi c Climate Change Youth Forum in Kiribati in October. 17112902

Cook Islands Red Cross Society’s Tabitha Berg was one of the facilitators at the Pacific Youth Climate Change Forum in Kiribati in October.

The forum, held from October 1 to 4, was funded by the International Federation of Red Cross (IFRC) and included 13 other Red Cross youth representatives from the other Pacific island countries, New Zealand, Australia and Netherlands.

Kiribati was selected to host the forum so that the facilitators could witness first-hand the effects of climate change.

Berg, an admin officer and youth representative at the Cook Islands Red Cross Society, said the focus of the forum was to help about 50 Kiribati youth members in understanding the science behind climate change.

The forum also aimed at mobilising and engaging other youth to take voluntary humanitarian actions to build more resilient Pacific communities, to use youth as agents for behaviour change (YABC) training modules and to discuss ways to further utilise this tool.

Berg said they discussed the impacts of climate change and encouraged youth-led adaptation activities.

“We covered a wide range of activities and topics for the attendees to part take in. We had various guest speakers from the Kiribati Government, Climate Change Kiribati, a local poet and Hanna Butler (Fiji Red Cross Suva office communications officer) and others,” she said.

“While we were there, we fortunately had the opportunity to plant mangroves as an activity to prevent coastal erosion.

“The main outcome of the trip was for the Red Cross youth representatives to make a commitment and take action, to consider their futures and reduce the impacts of climate change in their own communities. Also, to gain leadership skills and spread awareness to educate youth in our communities.”

Berg used the experience gained from her Kiribati trip to hold a workshop for school students in Mitiaro from October 13 to 17.

Her presentations used a combination of activities from a “climate crab toolkit” and the “YABC training module” – the one used in Kiribati.

“I educated them on the simple sciences of global warming, the impacts of climate change, how it effects our Pacific and how to reduce human-induced climate change contributors,”

“With a few interactive games and discussions, the school students gained the confidence to present their knowledge of climate change to the entire student body, staff and parents at their Friday school assembly where I was a guest.

“I was impressed with the primary school students who assertively addressed their school in Cook Island Maori while they covered different topics of climate change.

“The senior students did a Power Point presentation on what they had learnt about climate change and what they had further researched.”

Berg said the trips to Kiribati and Mitiaro were a success, adding that the Red Cross-funded opportunities had helped expand her knowledge on climate change issues and to become a proud advocator.

“It doesn’t stop here. I will be continuing my climate change classes with some students from Titikaveka College this week and I plan to organise youth activities and classes in the near future,” Berg said.

“Thank you to the welcoming people of Kiribati and Mitiaro for your warm hospitality and participation.

“I believe that we the youth can make a difference, our future depends on it. Getting more young people engaged with this issue needs to be a priority.”