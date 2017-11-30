Bluesky critics get their wires crossed...

Workers pour the new concrete roof on Bluesky’s Aroa core site building on Friday of last week. The inside of the building will be refi tted to accommodate new equipment. 17112906

Some Bluesky customers are misreading the company’s promotional SMS messages and mistaking wi-fi purchase deals for mobile data offers, says commercial manager, Lahaina Kiely.

She was commenting on social media posts criticising Bluesky for continuing to promote mobile data, which until Rarotonga’s mobile service has been fully restored, cannot be used.

“The promotions we have been advertising are for wi-fi purchases and not mobile data,” she said in a statement yesterday.

“Wifi vouchers can be used by anyone whether pre-paid, post-paid or a visitor to the island and can be used at any of our Bluezone hotspots island-wide.”

Responding to a question about the reliability of the mobile service and the random failure of the system to send text messages, Kiely reiterated that mobile services had restored through a temporary solution connecting to the Samoa Mobile network via O3B.

“Customers may encounter some periods where service is intermittent, particularly with the recent weather conditions here and in Samoa.”

Kiely said a number of customers living in Aroa near the site of the mobile core site destroyed by fire in October, had reported issues with broadband and Moana TV.

“This was a result of equipment failure, which has been rectified.”