Punanaga Nui event marks Aids Day

World Aids Day will be marked with a programme starting at 11am at the Punanga Nui market on Friday, December 1.

It will feature a welcome from the acting director of Community Health Services, Valentino Wichman, followed by speeches from Health secretary Elizabeth Iro, Education secretary Gail Townsend and the executive director of the Cook Islands Family Welfare Assocation, Rongo File.

Health minister Nandi Glassie will give the key address and will launch the new HIV/STI guidelines. There will also be readings and presentation of prizes to the winners of a poetry competition and a poster contest.

That will be followed by a speech from a Te Tiare Assocation representative and the presentation of prizes to the winners of the “wearable art for condom promotion” contest. Entertainment will be provided by Te Tiare Association.

The theme for this year’s World Aids Day is “Right to Health.”

- Release