Timoti to power on?

The Board of Te Aponga Uira (TAU) have been advertising the top job of chief executive for the country’s sole power company.

Apii Timoti, was appointed chief executive of TAU in early 2001 and has also previously served a term as chairman of the Pacific Power Association, the regional body of power utilities, which has a secretariat based in Suva, Fiji. According to their advertisement the Board of TAU is seeking a person with at least 10 year’s relevant experience at executive level in the power supply sector. A tertiary qualification in electrical engineering and/or energy management is essential.

TAU media liaison officer Trevor Pitt says the contract for Timoti’s position ends in January and the post was advertised according to the employment policy for State Owned Enterprises. However, it is widely thought by industry insiders that Timoti will continue in the role that he has tightly held.