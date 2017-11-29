Causes of two deaths announced

US Republican State representative for South Dakota Craig Tieszen, and his brother-in-law Brent Moline tragically drowned on Wednesday morning while kayaking on Muri lagoon. 17112310

The Coroner has revealed the causes of the deaths of two United States tourists killed in a kayaking accident at Muri last week.

One death was due to aphyxia causing cardiac arrest, while the other was caused by suffocation due to drowning.

US Republican State Representative for South Dakota, Craig Tieszen, 68, and his brother-in-law Brent Moline, 61, died in the accident at the reef off Muri lagoon on Wednesday last week.

The Cook Islands Police Service said in a statement that the men’s bodies had been released to their families, who had returned them to the US yesterday, the statement said.

Detailing the circumstances of the accident, the report said that soon after 9am on Wednesday last week, three males left to go kayaking in the lagoon in Muri, using hotel kayaks.

“It is understood that they went too close to the reef and the two older males, one aged 61 years and the other aged 68 years got caught in the current. They were dragged to where the waves were breaking,” police said.

“It was quite rough on the reef on the day and their kayaks capsized. The third male person, a younger male, after failing every attempt to rescue the two that (had been) dragged into the waves, paddled back to the hotel to raise the alarm.”

Police said they were informed about the accident at 10.55am and a search and rescue mission was activated.

A local business operating in the Muri Lagoon had assisted the rescue by providing a lagoon boat and personnel to go on the reef with a police officer, the statement said. “One of the men was retrieved from on the reef. The Police Rescue Boat, the ‘Lady Kai’, was also dispatched and the other man was retrieved from over the reef.”

The governor of South Dakota, Dennis Daugaard, in an earlier statement said he would order flags be flown at half-mast on the day of Tieszen’s funeral, the date of which has yet to be confirmed.